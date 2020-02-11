advertisement

A young mother struggling with breast cancer was desperately trying not to lose her hair – and “ what made me a woman ” – so that she could be a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding.

Nando’s restaurant worker Lilly Harris had already had a breast removed and when a secondary cancer was diagnosed and she needed more chemotherapy, her hair started to fall out.

The mother of two said that she was determined not to lose her hair because she felt that breast cancer had already taken her breast and that she was also taking it.

She said, “It may seem superficial to some that I fought cancer, but I was worried about my hair, but for me it was one of the hardest things because I didn’t want to that illness takes away my identity.

“I remember thinking that they took my breasts away from me and they also wanted my hair, the things that make me a woman.”

She added: “I was told they had all the cancers but there was a secondary cancer on the fringes. I was devastated.

“My best friend Sarah was going to get married in October and it was in January. I was a bridesmaid for her and all I could think of was that I wanted to have hair for the wedding. “

Mrs. Harris had long black hair that started to fall out, but she did not lose everything and had her hair cut into a small square for the wedding.

Ms. Harris first found a lump in her breast in November 2017. She wasted no time in consulting a doctor, and a few weeks later was diagnosed with cancer.

She shared her story about why it is so important for women to check in regularly and extended a big thank you to her partner Ben Peat, 38, whom she calls her “ rock ” and staff at NHS who helped her through the most difficult times. of his life.

The 38-year-old said: “When I first found the bump, I knew it was bad.

Lilly Harris with partner Ben Peat

(Image: Burton Mail / Lilly Harris)

“I saw the doctor right away and he referred me to the Burton breast clinic and the staff were absolutely amazing.

“While she was scanning me, she said” I need to bring in the doctor “and that’s when I knew.

“I just felt an instinct.

“I sat in the car afterwards and cried. I called Ben and he told me not to worry but I knew it.”

Lilly, who is a supervisor at Nando’s in Burton, said there was a second bump that was pushing the bump she felt upwards.

She said, “I had to go back to the hospital and they took me with Ben to a room and went through everything.

“The doctor said it didn’t look right and the nurse stayed by my side while I cried.”

Lilly Harris with partner Ben Peat and their children

(Image: Burton Mail / Lilly Harris)

On November 29, at the age of 14 years of her stepson, Lilly was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was stage two-three and it had spread to his lymph nodes.

She said, “The doctors developed a treatment plan and within two weeks I had surgery.

“They asked what I wanted at each stage and asked if I wanted the operation before or after Christmas, so that I could have a painless Christmas with my family.

“I chose to have it before. I just wanted to eliminate the cancer.”

Lilly Harris of Burton thanked the staff at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital for their compassion and care

(Image: Burton Mail / Lilly Harris)

Lilly had surgery to remove the cancer in December 2016 and returned home the next day. But when she went to get her results, she received another devastating blow.

For Lilly, a former hairstylist, losing her hair was one of the most difficult parts of her battle with cancer.

Fortunately for Lilly, who is the mother-in-law of Jamie, 16, and Rachel, 13, and the mother of Preston, 12, and Ivy, seven, she was able to go to Sarah’s wedding and was well. all day.

Lilly Harris at friend Sarah’s wedding with partner Ben Peat

(Image: Burton Mail / Lilly Harris)

She said, “I didn’t even need a nap and even though I really missed my long hair when everyone was getting ready, I just got dried and I was lucky to be there . “

Now, Lilly is on the right track after getting all the clarification in May of last year, and thanked the brilliant staff and their incredible family and friends for helping her.

She said, “It’s still difficult now but I’m getting out of it.

Lilly Harris during her chemotherapy

(Image: Burton Mail / Lilly Harris)

“I’m still tired and I have what they call chemo-fog where I speak and I don’t know what to say.

“And I’m going to have surgery in a few weeks to rebuild my breasts.

“But it could have been much worse if I hadn’t checked my breasts.

“People tell me I’m strong and inspiring but I was literally trying to survive to be the best mom and girlfriend I could be. The real heroes were my kids and my partner Ben. They had to look at the person that they like the most “the world goes through all this.

“They all watched my hair fall out and it was my friends and family who took them to school when I couldn’t get out of bed because I was so sick.

“They are my inspiration, I don’t know if it was the opposite, I would have been as strong.

“It was horrible but it definitely put things in perspective.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the team who took care of me at Burton, they were absolutely fantastic and I am impressed with the NHS.”

.

