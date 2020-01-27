advertisement

A mother relived the heartbreaking moment when her child was trapped in a car after his lock-out protection system failed to warn others of the hidden danger.

Chloe Stewart recently explained on Facebook how her car locked itself in her car with the security key, which resulted in the police having to break a window to free her baby.

Ms. Stewart from Queensland recalled the harrowing incident and reported that she was at the doctor on January 14 with her eight-month-old twins Joseph and Audrey.

After returning to the car, which was parked in a parking lot in a shopping mall, the mother said that she had done what she always did and put her wallet on the front seat with her smart key and closed the door.

“I then opened the rear driver’s door and secured Joseph in his capsule and closed that door,” she said.

“When I went to the other side of the car to bring Audrey in, the car locked up with Joseph inside.

“As you can imagine … I panicked.”

Lockout prevention systems prevent the car from being locked when there are secure keys in the vehicle.

media_cameraMs Stewart’s eight-month-old twins Joseph (left) and Audrey (right). Picture: Facebook / Chloe Stewart

Ms. Stewart said she immediately called the Queensland Royal Automobile Club (RACQ). However, an arrival time could not be confirmed.

She also reportedly contacted the automaker and was asked to call the emergency services because “nothing could be done”.

“We called 000 and the police were dropped. In the meantime, Nic (Ms. Stewart’s wife) received support from a passing dealer who gave her a hammer that did not break the window or successfully open the window or door, ”said Ms. Stewart.

“At that point I was in tears and felt helpless as Joseph became more troubled every second.

“After 15 minutes the police came and hit the window with a sledgehammer and freed Joseph from the car.”

media_camera When the police arrived on site, they hit the window with a sledgehammer and released the captive child. Image: Facebook / Chloe Stewartmedia_camera The 15-minute wait for help was incredibly disturbing for Ms. Stewart and Ms. Nicolette. Picture: Facebook / Chloe Stewart

As soon as Ms. Stewart’s baby was released from the car, she said that she was holding him to comfort him while a policeman poured water on his head to cool him down.

“We feel incredibly happy that he wasn’t otherwise hurt by the ordeal. “My first reaction was feeling guilty, so I was very relieved that there was no damage on my hands,” she said.

The mother of two said that although she is currently talking to the automaker about the locking mechanism, she remains grateful that the situation has not worsened.

“We were the lucky ones – Joseph is still with us and unharmed,” she said.

Media cameraMs Stewart said that although the ordeal was shattering, she was grateful that the result was not much worse. Picture: Facebook / Chloe Stewart

“I’m afraid if the day had been a bit hotter, we would not have had any spectators to offer help, or the police would not have got there on time – this would have been a completely different job.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I lay back and didn’t say anything … fear of big business and death from this mistake in the future.”

The mother said she hoped her story would serve as a warning to others who also own cars that are equipped with lockout protection systems.

“Even if your car has a security function that prevents the keys from being locked inside. Don’t trust it, “she said.

