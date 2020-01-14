advertisement

A mother of four was woken up by a car which exploded in front of her bedroom window in Eyres Monsell just before 6 a.m. this morning.

Stacey Meany said she was woken up when the vehicle caught fire in the green outside her house in Spendlow Gardens.

“It looked like a bomb had exploded,” she said.

“The explosion lit up my whole room.

“I thought it was one of our cars that was mounted at the start. I looked out the window and saw a car half on the green.

“It was a ball of flame.

The burning car at Spendlow Gardens

(Image: Stacey Meany)

“A few minutes later, there was a second small explosion and one of the headlights went out.

All the while, the car was making bright sounds as debris was flying in all directions.

“I was amazed at how quickly it increased.”

Stacey said the burnt car was removed when she returned from work at 4 p.m.

“I am glad that no one was injured,” she said.

“It was incredible that all the flying debris did not start a fire elsewhere.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Police said they believed the car had been deliberately set on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire

(Image: Stacey Meany)

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “We were called at 6:17 am today to report a burning car in Spendlow Gardens.

“The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was also present.

“According to initial investigations, the car was deliberately set on fire.

“No one was injured during the accident.

“Investigations remain underway.”

A team of firefighters from the south station attacked the fire.

A fire department spokesperson said, “When we got there, the car was on.

“The crew posted a stop message at 6:17 am.”

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

.

