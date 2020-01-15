advertisement

A mother who lost two stones and thought that her diet was going well was devastated to discover that it was breast cancer that made her lose weight.

Emma De Jonge of Woodville heard the devastating news after finding a piece that looked like a “hard pea”.

advertisement

The 50-year-old woman knew she had to be examined when she felt the growth a second time straighten her hair.

She said, “I was on a diet and lost a lot of weight.

“I thought I was on a good diet, but I had cancer and that is why I was losing it.

“I was sitting in my bed when I first felt the piece of brush on my arm.

“When I felt it two weeks later, I thought I couldn’t ignore it and I called the office for an emergency appointment.”

Emma De Jonge had lost two stones

(Image: BURTON MAIL)

Emma underwent a lumpectomy at the Burton Breast Care Clinic at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital just weeks after her diagnosis.

After episodes of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, she overcame her cancer.

But she still had to face “looking over her shoulder” lest it come back.

She said, “If I had a sniff, I would immediately think the cancer had come back.

“I had to find peace of mind rather than continuously looking over my shoulder.

“It was then that I started the first level of Reiki, which is about self-healing and is purely for you.”

“Cancer can change and hide”

Within two weeks of diagnosis and operation, the cancer had gone from the first to the third year and the lump she noticed for the first time had become flat.

Emma, ​​Ellie’s mom, 27, and grandmother of newborn Nathan, now counts her blessings, she went for the date because she was warned that cancer can “change and hide “.

She said, “With chemotherapy, I was very hard-wired, I had stiff muscles and I was nervous.

“It made me very sensitive to others and gave me increased meaning.

“I did not want to announce that I was sick because I needed to take care of it myself.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I would tell someone to say nothing, then I would meet someone else and I could say they knew.

“I was very fortunate to have an anti-sickness medication and a travel group, so rarely had any illness, but I felt exhausted.

“I have things like mouth ulcers and my immune system was weak.

“I could not have take-out or street food in case they were not cooked properly.

The chemo was followed by 25 cycles of radiotherapy.

Emma said, “The radiation therapy made me sleep and sleep properly. It was a very deep and full sleep.

“I always needed all the lights off and no noise to fall asleep, but I found that I could fall asleep on a hairpin.”

“I lost my hair and all my confidence

Emma said, “I got attached to losing my hair because I couldn’t cope with the rest. I realized that I had to make cancer the focus.

“I tried the cold cap (which reduces blood flow to the scalp to prevent hair loss) to keep me from losing my hair, but it was brutal and didn’t work for me.

“I decided that the best thing was to shave my hair and get used to it.

“It was really liberating, because I had demonized it so much in my head that when I saw myself, it was actually a nice surprise.

“I didn’t look as bad as I thought. I felt like I was taking control.”

Therapeutic treatment inspired Emma’s new business

Thanks to her brutal treatment, Emma received aromatherapy treatment at the hospital, funded by the Burton Breast Care Clinic.

She said, “I had a lady named Josie and we chatted.

“She told me that she was a breast cancer survivor.

“I had this perfect shaped little woman who did this nice treatment on me and I just thought” look at her now “.

The Pixie Retreat in Woodville

(Image: BURTON MAIL)

“For me, it is mainly that I was undergoing therapy and it is skin to skin.

“The human touch is comforting and the oils help give you balance and are uplifting.”

It was this complementary therapy that inspired Ms. De Jonge to form and open her own business offering treatments in Woodville.

The Pixie Retreat, above the hair and beauty of Buckenham, in High Street, offers Swedish massages, aromatherapy, reflexology, reiki and hopi ear candles.

Although she cannot yet offer these treatments to cancer patients, Emma plans to take oncology training so that she can do the same for others as Josie does for her.

.

advertisement