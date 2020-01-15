advertisement

A furious mother claims that her daughters’ school has “harassed” her children over their school uniforms and has repeatedly isolated them.

Rosemary Gascoyne of Langley Mill said that Aldercar Academy staff mistakenly punished her children, ages 12 and 13.

She said her children, who asked to remain anonymous, were targeted because they have to wear a non-standard uniform due to health concerns.

The school received a medical note, but Ms. Gascoyne, 44, said that staff continued to remove them from school for uniform offenses.

Ms. Gascoyne said: “My 12 year old child has severe eczema, she is limited in what she can wear and our doctor is aware of it.

“As children, I always made sure that their skin was hydrated and cared for, but when they went to school, their skin was much poorer.”

The mother of three said the synthetic material in school uniforms is making her daughters worse.

At worst, eczema can cause blisters on the skin of your hands and legs, crack, and become painfully painful.

Instead of standard school pants, Ms. Gascoyne said her daughter wore black cotton leggings.

She said, “Not a week goes by without me constantly communicating with them about her school uniform.

“They took her out of class to do a uniform check and because she did not put on her uniform, they will try her.

“She is in solitary confinement at least twice a week, she has had enough, sometimes she comes home in tears and says that she is sick and tired.”

Her other daughter, 13, fractured her knee in three places about 12 months ago.

Since the accident, her daughter was wearing a mechanical leg brace, which meant that she also had to wear different pants at school.

According to Ms. Gascoyne, the Aldercar Academy has always “harassed” her daughter about her uniform.

She said, “We went to the physiotherapist and they said that my daughter was really depressed because of the situation at school.”

Gascoyne said the school must have “more respect for people’s feelings” when it comes to sensitive issues.

An academy spokesperson said, “Aldercar High School, we always have the highest expectations of our students, and that includes their uniform.

“Our school uniform policy has not changed recently and when students are not wearing the correct school uniform, we are always contacting parents / guardians to find a quick solution.

“For this family, like others, we have offered support to locate the uniform that meets the specific needs of their children and this offer remains until an appropriate result is found.

“We apologize if a student has been mistakenly sanctioned for not wearing the appropriate uniform.

“Our uniform was chosen by the students of our school, and we have many positive comments from our community on their appearance.

“The majority of our students wear their uniform with pride and represent our school positively.”

