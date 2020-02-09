advertisement

“She woke up from her nap and said,” Mom … I’m here and in bed too. I was absolutely petrified. ”

Mother Kirsty Marie Bowyer was “completely petrified” when she noticed that her three-year-old daughter Ismay had woken up from her nap and was sitting next to her when she saw her lying on the baby monitor in bed at the same time.

In a state of shock, wondering who the “demon child” was on CCTV, she heard her daughter whisper, “Mom … I’m here and in bed too.”

A little anxious, she told Kidspot that she immediately sent her husband a picture of a baby monitor.

“I sent the photo to my husband at work and said Ismay is next to me, but the camera also showed that she was upstairs,” she said.

Mom is scared when she sees her child next to her and in bed at the same time. Image: delivered.

“He went to find the ghost”

“He was just finishing work when he got home and immediately said he was looking for the ghost!” She added.

Kirsty said he went upstairs and checked her room and found that the monitor froze and showed a picture from a while ago.

“We took the battery out of the monitor because it couldn’t turn off or do anything, and it readjusted. It seems to be a fairly common glitch! “

Kirsty shared her Facebook experience and other mothers said they had experienced the same thing.

“Mine does that sometimes! I can remember the first time I put my little boy in his crib for a nap, came down the stairs and turned on the monitor. When I turned it on for a few seconds that morning, it was an empty cot! I shit myself! A mother remembered.

“Something similar happened to me! My eldest was lying in bed next to me and I heard a scream over the monitor when I fell asleep, ignored it when I thought I had dreamed it and then heard it clearly like it was during the day!

“I sat up, looked at my sleeping baby next to me and was completely freaked out!

“My husband was gone, so I panicked my mother and went inside to look for phantom babies. Obviously it was a crossed line or something, but Jesus scared me alone in the house at almost midnight, ”said another.

So the next time you think you see a ghost on your monitor, you may be checking your batteries!

