advertisement

The mother of a teenager who has not been to school for 18 months recounted the impact it had on him and his family.

Kelly Halford says she has been trying to find a place for her 14-year-old son Corey since he started school 18 months ago.

advertisement

She said, “He has not received any education for 18 months now.

“He goes from bad to worse at home, he doesn’t go anywhere, he does nothing, he doesn’t leave the house and it makes him worse.

“He should be in school and the county council seems to be doing nothing to make this happen – they fail him.”

Corey Halford, 14, hasn’t been to school for 18 months

Corey, who suffers from ADHD and autism, found it difficult to attend classes at South Charnwood High School due to his conditions.

Despite the school’s help, he has not taken a course for 18 months.

Since then, Kelly has been trying to make other arrangements with the County of Leicestershire.

She said, “I don’t have a problem with the school and the way they handled it.

“They have tried to accommodate and help him as much as they can, but they work with limited resources and can only do a lot.

“He needs additional support and a special school will provide it.

“The county council assessed him and said he needed a special school and they couldn’t find it.

“If I didn’t send him to school, I would be in court and prosecuted, why couldn’t he be the same if they didn’t find him a suitable place.”

Corey’s education and health plan – a document produced following an assessment by the county council – recognizes that Corey needs additional support.

Kelly said that the fact that Corey does not attend school also has an impact on his brothers, aged 10 and 16.

She explained, “I had to stop working so I could be at home with him and of course I did it because he is my son and I should take care of him and I want to do it but it’s really difficult.

“I’m depressed, I’m doing everything I can to fix this and I’m not going anywhere, I can’t work, it’s not fair to his brothers either.”

“It has an impact on the whole family.”

Kelly went out of her way to secure her son a place in a special school and said she thought he would be back in school in January after being told there was a place at the Woodside Lodge in Quorn.

She said, “We went to look around and they offered him a place. It was supposed to start this term but I still hadn’t heard anything the first day and since then I have been told that the place is no longer there.

Read more

Latest news from the Leicestershire school

“The funding and the administrative formalities have not been carried out, so we are back to square one.

“I’m afraid he’ll stay on the list in South Charnwood, so he doesn’t look like a figure somewhere without school, but I almost want that to happen so that something can be done.”

“He doesn’t even know he’s not going there, I can’t tell him because he really liked it and was excited to start there.

“He will be devastated when he finds out, he just wants to go back to school.”

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “We are aware of the family’s concerns and recognize the importance of having” good “education and support for a child.

“We are working hard to confirm when a full-time start date may be available and which, if any, transitional arrangements can be arranged in advance.”

.

advertisement