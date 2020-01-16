advertisement

A woman who was mortified when she broke a roller coaster seat at Alton Towers has since lost 14 stones.

Danielle Wright was rocking stones at 23 stones when she caused the theme park’s Thirteen attraction to close.

Since then, the mom-of one has a mission to transform her silhouette and she has lost weight at a size 10.

The 27-year-old said her weight started to build up as a teenager when she was taking pastries and chocolates.

She joined her first slimming group at the age of 14, when she already weighed 14 and burst out of a size 16, reports Mirror Online.

She said, “I always liked my food when I was a kid – I didn’t even know that calories were one thing until I started to put on weight.

“My absolute weakness was the pastries, now I don’t get close.”

When she was 18, she moved in with a boyfriend and her weight soared.

She said, “I have been trying to lose weight and cut my food for ages, but I felt like my ex was not giving me the support I needed.

“I was huge and more unhappy than ever.”

Her weight peaked at 23 stones and seven pounds and she struggled to squeeze into a size 34 dress.

It was then that the embarrassing incident occurred at Alton Towers in May 2015.

Although Danielle of Leicester actively avoided the roller coaster because she feared that she could not sit in the seats, her family dragged her onto a seat, and she was devastated to find that she was unable to wedge the metal bar on his forehead because of his bulging belly.

The attendant was forced to use his foot to wedge the bar on his large belly.

Danielle, who works in a dry cleaning service, said: “I had avoided a roller coaster all day until my family managed to train me on the” Thirteen “route.

“Sitting in the seat was bad enough, but when the safety bar had to be lowered, my stomach kept it from working.

“One of the employees, who was quite handsome, came and had to put his foot against the ride and push very hard to bring the bar down on my stomach.”

FRONT FEEDING

Breakfast – 2x large bowls of honey and nut cornflakes

Lunch – 2x chicken and bacon caesar wraps, a large bag of Doritos and 2x cream cakes

Dinner – Chips from the chip shop

Snacks – Chocolate

Beverages – Pepsi, Mcdonald’s Milkshakes

DIET AFTER

Breakfast – 2x Blueberry Weetabix

Lunch – Tuna salad with 70% fat salad cream, melba toast, fat-free yogurt

Dinner – Homemade chili or chicken and steamed vegetables, sometimes malted for dessert

Snacks – apple, grape, orange, yogurt

Beverages – Cordial, skim milk tea and sweetener

After Danielle left the route, it was closed due to a “seat malfunction” which she knew belonged to her.

Humiliated, the incident triggered her weight loss and over the past four years, she has lost stones with diet and exercise regimen.

Danielle started cutting foods high in carbohydrates and fats and preparing salads and meals high in protein.

She said, “Things had gotten out of hand without me realizing it.

“Although I hated being humiliated at Alton Towers, this is what I needed to motivate me to lose weight.”

Then, in November 2016, Danielle discovered that she was pregnant.

She was delighted, having already been told that she could not get pregnant because of her weight.

After giving birth to her baby boy Noah, now two years old, in July 2017, Danielle weighed herself and was delighted to find that she had lost a total of 13th 7 pounds.

She now weighs an incredible 10th and can easily slip into a size 10.

She always works hard to keep the weight off, only allowing herself on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and her birthday to have a little treat.

Danielle, who now oscillates between 9 and a half and ten stones and wears a size 10-12, she manages her desires by filling herself with healthier and protein-rich foods.

She said, “I love cheese, and it was one of the hardest things to give up.

“If I ever want to, I have a Babybel, which is more than satisfactory.

“The hardest part of my trip was when I was breastfeeding. I was absolutely ravenous and wanted to put everything in my mouth.”

.

