A mom started a petition to help make Chesterfield’s nightlife “safe again”.

Yvonne Henchliffe’s son Chris died after an argument outside the city’s Pomegranate Theater in the summer of 2016.

Yvonne’s petition – which recommends cutting licensing hours – comes after Joe Robotham, 23, who was also a soldier, was allegedly hit with a bottle over the head outside of Vibe on Holywell Street at an evening around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Unfortunately, he died in hospital the next day, reports the Derbyshire Times.

Connor Rose, 24, homeless, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident.

Yvonne told the Derbyshire Times, “What happened to Joe over the weekend brought back so many horrible memories.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones in this tragic time.

“I hope this petition will make a difference.

“These tragic incidents in Chesterfield must stop.”

Yvonne’s petition – which can be signed here – states: “We believe that extended hours licenses directly contribute to increased crime and anti-social behavior by encouraging people to drink more and stay outside longer.

“A number of bars in Chesterfield have extended licenses, which means that people can continue to drink until 6 a.m.

“We believe that a license limit of around 1.5 hours to 2 hours in the morning would allow the police, door personnel and CCTV operators to monitor popular areas and avoid further tragedies.

“People fill up on alcohol before an evening and don’t enter the city center until 10 pm to continue with a happy hour where cheap shots and drink deals are used as an incentive to enter a place.

“Please sign this petition, which we hope will bring licensing issues to the fore and lead to a review of how bars operate, forcing them to take more responsibility for incidents that occur outside of their premises.

“We need to create a safer city center.”

