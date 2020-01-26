advertisement

A mom who was so angry at a fine at the East Midlands Airport gas station that she launched a campaign had her ticket overturned.

A notice regarding parking charges was sent to Terri Akers after she was caught watching a video surveillance system dropping off a friend while putting gas in her car last month.

But rather than paying, the 57-year-old man instead put the pen on paper to cancel the notice.

The 51-year-old man successfully appealed a £ 100 fee after writing a two-page letter to Vehicle Control Services Ltd.

She now wants to launch a campaign to prevent fines from being imposed on other drivers who drop off or pick up people at the gas station near East Midlands Airport.

The mother of a child, who lives in Nottingham, spoke to Derbyshire Live after seeing previous coverage of the problem earlier this year – when a number of people said they were treated unfairly by the new parking rules.

Last year, signs were posted in and around the service station to warn motorists that they could be fined if they are seen using the service station as a drop-off location or of care.

But Ms. Akers wrote a two-page letter to Vehicle Control Services Limited to appeal the £ 100 fine, claiming that she did not see the signs and therefore were “ineffective”.

She accepted the signs that customers should not pick up or drop off passengers while using the station – but described the position as “very irregular”, adding that the signs were “missing”.

Ms. Akers, who works as a technical writer, also described the fine as “illegitimate” and “ill-conceived because it has no basis in law or common sense”.

She said: “When approaching the airport, I needed to fill up with gas, but I was planning on going to the £ 3 parking lot.

“My friend then noticed the garage and suggested that I fill the car up there. It seemed like a sensible thing to do, and then my friend realized that he could quickly jump while I was filling.

“My only intention was not to defraud the authorities over their £ 3 parking fee. What a sensible person would insist that his friend stay in his seat while waiting for fuel to be paid when the airport is just nearby?”

Vehicle Control Services Limited confirmed that Ms. Akers had won her call, but did not explain why.

A representative from Vehicle Control Services Limited said, “In light of Ms. Akers’ appeal and the evidence provided, we have accepted her appeal; we will formally confirm our decision to Ms. Akers.”

You sent me three photos. One is in the back of my car. One is a person standing in the back of my car. One is my open chest with the content displayed. These photographs are out of context and prove nothing. If you wanted to widen the angle of your camera, you could have taken several pictures of myself filling my car with gas. The value of the transaction was £ **** and payment by credit card is indicated on the attached statement (last entry, NOVEMBER 18, HKS AIRPORT). In addition, your photographs do not show my car seated on double red lines, or in any way indicate that my vehicle is stopped next to the appropriate signs.

Apparently, there are signs on each pump at the EMA BP service station indicating “clearly” that you should not pick up or drop off when using the service station facilities. First, this order is very irregular and offensive to those who use the gas station. In any case, I did not notice the panels so they are obviously ineffective. You might think they are “hard to miss” but I missed them, so I have innocently proven that they are indeed missing. This is not a situation where you would normally expect to find a parking restriction, so you don’t mind checking them out.

By stopping at the pump, I did not conclude a contract with VCS Ltd. because, to my knowledge, I was a real paying customer of the BP garage. You cannot enter into a contract with another party on their advice, you must first accept it. There is no contract and I do not retrospectively accept the contractual terms and conditions, nor did I accept them at the time.

As I approached the airport, I casually noticed that I had to get gas pretty quickly. Approaching the entrance to the airport, I intended to enter the £ 3 bay, but my passenger noticed the BP garage and suggested that I fill the car up there. It seemed like a sensible thing to do and a second or two later, on my way to the forecourt, my friend realized that he could just jump quickly while I was refueling. It was as simple and uninspiring as that. My only intention was not to defraud the airport authorities on their £ 3 stop premium. My only goal was to get gas and abandon my friend. What sensible person would insist that his passenger remain anchored in the seat, waiting for the fuel to be delivered and paid for, when the airport entrance is only a few steps away?

On my NCP, the reason for the violation is given as follows: STOPPING IN AN O STOP ZONE STOPPING IS PROHIBITED. I stopped to fill up with gas in my car. It is not possible to deliver gasoline to your car without stopping at the pump. It is not illegal to stop at a gas pump and deliver gas to your car. So there is no ticket and I am not responsible for parking fees.

Ms. Akers wrote: “I believe you obtained my data from the DVLA under false pretenses. You used random photos of the back of my vehicle to incriminate me when they prove nothing.

“The rule you are trying to impose is illegitimate and ill-conceived because it has no basis in law or common sense. The signage is inadequate because you cannot expect someone to look for a sign when ‘it is entirely out of context.

“I did not agree to conclude a contract with you when I stopped at the pump because I did not know there was a contract. The ticket indicated on my NCP is entirely inaccurate and does not adequately describe the situation I was in. “

Since winning her appeal, Ms. Akers now wants to help others who have been victims of what she described as an “outrageous scam”.

The gas station caused much controversy

“I want to launch a campaign against this,” she said.

“I think that is false and totally unjustifiable.

“I was clearly lucky with my call. To be honest, I don’t know why my call was successful – maybe because it was Christmas or the way I wrote the letter.

“But what I mean is that there are still a lot of people who may fall into the trap in the future and who can accept it and pay the fine. There are a lot of people who will be traveling to East Midlands Airport who will not be aware of the situation.

“You have to look closely. I would like to get in touch with everyone who has been fined and see what can be done. It just isn’t the case.”

“To be honest with you, I think they should get rid of the gas station and replace it with parking.”

There are signs on the gas station to warn people not to pick up or drop off.

Vehicle Control Services Limited declined to comment.

East Midlands Airport reports that picking up or dropping off people at the gas station is strongly prohibited and several signs have been installed since June.

A spokesperson said: “All drivers who drop off and pick up passengers at the EMA should use the designated parking lots and drop-off locations.

“One hour of free parking can be reserved for Long Stay 2, which is ideal for drivers who have to wait longer for their passengers, ten minutes of rapid drop-off parking costs £ 3, while 30 minutes for short stays 1 parking cost £ 4. “

The Prax group, owner of the service station, said that new rules had been introduced because the behavior of certain motorists had a “negative impact on the business”.

He also said that motorists who picked up or dropped off passengers from the airport to the gas station were causing “serious health and safety concerns”.

Anyone affected by the situation should send an email to Terri at terri.akers68@gmail.com.

