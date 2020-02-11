advertisement

Callan McGerty is a healthy one-year-old child because his mother refused to call for an abortion 20 times and kept him alive by drinking eight liters of water a day.

Diane Macdonald of Falkirk was warned that her baby would almost certainly die before or at birth when her waters broke 26 weeks earlier. She was informed at every appointment that followed to terminate the pregnancy, with doctors worried that the baby would succumb to the infection and damage his brain, lungs and limbs due to a lack of amniotic fluid .

However, Diane and Callan’s father Michael McGerty refused to give up their unborn baby, believing that “where there is a heartbeat, there is hope.”

advertisement

The 38-year-old managed to carry him for an additional 13 weeks, drinking seven to eight liters of fluid a day with the desperate goal of keeping him alive.

Diane said, “The doctors said it wouldn’t work, but I think it does.”

Although he was warned that his lungs would not be strong enough to allow him to catch his first breath, Callan came out crying, weighing only 2 lb 10 oz.

He went out of oxygen just three weeks ago and almost lost his feet from sepsis, but celebrated his first birthday yesterday.

Diane, a learning assistant, said, “We never thought we would see this day. But he is such a happy and healthy little boy and his smile lights up a room.

“As the scan showed that my water was gone, the doctors said they didn’t think he was going to get there. I was told that he may have cystic fibrosis, clubfoot, his lungs would not develop properly to survive the birth, and there was a doctor who kept saying that his head was crushed.

“Now, I just want to say that it’s not always the worst that happens. Yes, moms need to be informed of the reality of what can happen, but, it is also a reality that these babies survive and moms should also be given this information so that they can make a good choice. “

Diane once admitted that she had almost considered termination until a friend told her about Little Heartbeats, a charity she met on Facebook.

She read articles from other mothers who had suffered premature rupture of membranes before labor (PPROM) and whose babies had lived. Hydration advice came from the charity.

She added, “You just try anything if you think it will help you keep going and, if nature decides it isn’t, at least I know I have done as much as I can.”

Callan was born in Glasgow and was then transferred to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He returned home after 108 days and, last month, lost all oxygen.

Diane, who supports the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s neonatal appeal by helping to bring thousands of people together for the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, the Royal Hospital for Children and the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, added: “Without the nurses and the doctors, Callan wouldn’t be there. They saved his life. “

For more information on PPROM, visit little-heartbeats.org.uk

advertisement