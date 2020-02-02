advertisement

When Laura Smith woke up the day after Christmas, unable to see, her life was turned upside down.

The mother of two feared losing her sight forever and never seeing her children again.

The 28-year-old had experienced blurred vision as Christmas approached and had put him under stress.

But when she woke up unable to see on December 26, she feared losing her sight forever.

Laura said, “The first things that crossed my mind were” will I see my children walking down the aisle? Am I going to see my grandchildren? “.

“It’s not something you think you should think about.” It was so scary. ”

Although Laura’s sight started to come back a little, all she could see was a “brown blur”.

She continued to see floating and flashing lights throughout the day.

On December 27, Laura, mom of Keira, 7, and Jackson, 7, and two, called Specsavers and made an appointment the next day.

She said, “They did pressure tests and vision tests and the optician said that my optic nerves were swollen and my left was bleeding.

“She said I should go to the hospital.

Laura Smith with her family

(Image: Laura Smith)

“The staff there were shocked and said that if I had left it any longer, I would have no sight.”

After extensive tests at the hospital, Laura was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension – pressure around the brain with no detectable cause.

The Branston resident said, “I thought I would get insurance and maybe a prescription, but I did not expect that.

“I’ve heard of cataracts before, but something like that has never even entered my radar.

“I had no idea what it was and I’m only learning about it now.

“Only one person in 100,000 suffers from it. It’s not curable, but they say it’s manageable.

Laura Smith woke up blind the day after Christmas and was diagnosed with a rare condition

(Image: Laura Smith)

“Once I was diagnosed, they put me on medication and I will be there for the foreseeable future.

“The drug has dangerous side effects like kidney failure, kidney stones and liver failure.

“I get horrible pins and needles and that means you are twice as likely to have a stroke.

“I had just started taking them when my legs gave way. I couldn’t walk because of the side effects.”

Laura, married to Scott, 28, said it had been “a whirlwind of emotions” since her diagnosis.

She said: “It was very traumatic and sometimes scary.

“I also have another condition called non-epileptic attack disorder, which means that in stressful situations, I can have seizures.

“While I was waiting for a lumbar puncture (lumbar puncture), I had two attacks.

“It was traumatic and a lot to deal with.”

Although she’s not out of the woods yet, Laura considers herself lucky because “It could have been much worse.”

She said, “There is still a long way to go, but I think I am so fortunate to have been seen when I was.

“When I had the lumbar puncture, it drains the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which is found in the brain and spinal cord.

“I was told that the normal number of CSFs was 10 – and mine was 37.

“It means the fluid continues to build up and there is every chance that I can end up in A&E again next week to drain it again.”

Now Laura looks to the future and takes it every day as it comes.

She said, “There is a chance in the future that I may need surgery, it depends on how I continue to take the medicine.

“I just have to be thankful that I have regained my sight.”

