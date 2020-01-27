advertisement

An evening between school moms ended with a woman who broke a drink on the face of a love rival, a court said.

Victoria Taylor, 49, carried out the “unprovoked attack” when she spotted her ex-boyfriend’s partner in an Italian restaurant.

The victim, who was not part of Taylor’s party, stood at the bar when it was glazed.

Taylor – an account manager for a national pharmaceutical company – went with a cup and unexpectedly hit her, causing cuts and bruises.

The shocked 47-year-old victim also suffered scratches and had his hair pulled during the scrum that followed at an Anstey restaurant on Friday, May 10.

Elizabeth Dodds, accuser, told Leicester Crown Court: “The complainant took advantage of the evening and stood alone at the bar while her friend went out for a cigarette.

“She was approached by the accused.

“They both knew each other because the accused’s ex-boyfriend was the complainant’s current partner at the time.

“The complainant described this as an unprovoked attack.”

Hit in the face

Miss Dodds said: “The defendant threw herself on her and struck her in the face.

“The complainant did not appreciate that she had been hit with a glass until she noticed that there was a shard of glass on her face with dripping blood.”

The prosecutor said that despite the poor quality of the CCTV footage, it appeared that a “fight” ensued.

The victim suffered bruises in his right eye and two lacerations – which left slight scars on his face – as well as a nasty scratch on his chest.

His foot was cut by broken glass and some of his hair was later pulled out.

Miss Dodds said, “The injuries were less serious than they could have been.

Victoria Taylor, who lives a woman in a restaurant. She admitted to being injured illegally

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

“The complainant works in a school and was very embarrassed to have bruises and cuts on her face.

“It had an impact on her – with difficulty sleeping, vivid dreams and she is afraid of hitting the accused again.”

When questioned by the police, the defendant claimed that she had acted in self-defense – despite the video surveillance showing the opposite.

The accused, of Forest Gate, Anstey, pleaded guilty to an offense of unlawful injury.

“Emotions got the better of you”

Justice Mooncey said: “This case has a complicated background.

“Mr. Short (defense counsel) and Miss Dodds alluded to the background and there is obviously much more.

“You went on a night out and you probably had something to drink.

“You saw the victim and it seemed that the emotions were right to you and you behaved in a way that you now regret.

“I accept that you are truly sorry for what happened.

“This should never have happened and the victim should not have been assaulted regardless of its origin.

“It had a huge impact on it with ongoing effects.

“I hope she can put it behind her.

“The physical aspect, although described as scars, is fortunately minimal and it could have been much worse.

“You are of good character with an excellent professional record.

“If I sent you to detention, the biggest impact would be huge; your children would suffer, you would lose your job and your accommodation.

“I don’t think you risk offending again, you are not a danger to society but you have lost your good reputation.”

“She had one too many”

Gary Short, mitigating, said: “There is a history in this matter, but it has been missing since May of last year.

“She was in a relationship with a man who at the same time decided to have a relationship with the victim.

“The defendant discovered the victim when she ended her relationship with him.

“It was a revelation when she discovered her other affairs, but she also discovered her sideline (which resulted in the arrest of her ex-boyfriend and a prison term).”

Commenting on the glazing incident, Mr. Short said, “It was a rare evening with the school moms at his local restaurant in Anstey.

“They had drinks and food and were enjoying their night.

“The victim, who lives outside the area, chose to go to a restaurant that evening and their paths crossed.

“The accused was about to return home.

“She had one too many.

“As this accused left, the drink and the emotions of what happened got the better of her and we see how she acted in a few seconds (on CCTV).

“She showed character.

“There were no serious injuries and there was no rehearsal.”

Short said Taylor was a single mother of two, ages nine and seven, and that she was also caring for her mother who had recently suffered a stroke.

Short said: “She is highly regarded by her employers.

“She was open and frank with her employers who said” if you keep your freedom, you keep your job “.

“She has worked for the company for 14 years.

“Her free time is devoted to her children, she is devoted to them.”

Mr. Short stated that the accused had no objection to a restraining order prohibiting any future contact with the victim.

Taylor was sentenced to nine months suspended prison sentence of 18 months.

She was ordered to pay compensation of £ 500 to the victim and £ 500 for prosecution costs.

