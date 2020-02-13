Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

The mother of a Calgary girl who was allegedly killed by her father honestly admitted Wednesday that she routinely “kidnapped” the child to discipline her.

And Olubusola “Itunu” Oluwafemi said that little Rebekah had a lot of boredom in her body before leaving for work on the morning of December 19, 2014, leaving the girl at home alone with her father.

Appearing unclear on the witness stand as she testified about the Crown in her husband’s second-degree murder trial, the mother said she had no concerns for her daughter that morning.

Prosecutor Melissa Bond asked the mother if she asked her four-year-old daughter for bruises on her back and other parts of her body that morning.

“Did you have any concerns about Rebekah and how she was doing on the morning of the 19th?” Bond asked.

“No,” the witness said, leaning on her left arm as she rested on a video screen attached to the witness box.

“I can’t remember if I asked (how it felt).”

Oluwafemi said she took photos of the bruising with the plan to take her daughter to a walk-in clinic the following day, Saturday, if she appeared worse.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, who was rushed to hospital that afternoon unconscious and pulsating.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi.

Her cause of death was listed as blunt traumatic injury.

The mother told Bond that she had no qualms about her daughter that day, paying little attention to her as she left for work.

“She eats just about every time,” the mother said.

“She eats, doesn’t eat, her dad’s house.”

The witness said she would discipline her daughter by slapping her hands with her flaps, twisting or pulling her ears, or by smoking the girl with her hand.

Bond asked how hard the mother would hit the girl’s hands with her rolls.

“It just depends … how crazy I am,” she said.

It will pull, or twist the girl’s ears as well.

“It depends on what has been done,” she explained.

“Do you remember leaving a mark on her ears?” Bond asked.

“No, I don’t remember.”

The prosecutor asked the woman where she would lay her hands on her daughter’s body.

“It depends on how close he is to me,” the witness said.

But she said he never saw the accused hit the girl, but she heard him verbally discipline the child.

Her testimony resumes Thursday morning.

