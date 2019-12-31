advertisement

Jayson Molumby makes a name for himself in Millwall – and is a strong argument for a full draft in Ireland.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was loaned out in the championship by Premier League team Brighton, showed an outstanding result in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Brentford.

Molumby, born in Cappoquin, is already captain of the Irish Under-21 team, which is currently at the top in qualifying for UEFA. An action-packed style and an outstanding presence on the pitch suggest that this player may be a player who wears the armband for the international senior team.

Molumby has played a major role in reviving the Lions under Gary Rowett. A tiny budget compared to competitors didn’t stop Millwall from advancing just two points before the play-offs.

And Brighton took note of that too. David Weir, the Seagulls loan manager and former Everton and Rangers defender, is in regular contact.

The teen Aaron Connolly has already made his breakthrough at the Amex this season and got full caps from Mick McCarthy.

Molumby said, “I want to try to play as high as possible. It’s easy to say, but another thing that tries to do it. I also want to play for my country one day, that is one of my main goals – to appoint the squad in Ireland.

“I have had a lot of contact with Brighton through David Weir. He takes care of me, comes to many games and gives feedback on how I play. Apparently Aaron Connolly has entered the first team this season for Ireland.

“He deserved his chance and played very well. But I’m here in Millwall right now, so I have to focus on doing it the way I love it here. I’m just saying I’m there and it was probably better than I hoped or expected here. I was very happy.

“But of course you want to aim as high as possible as a player.”

Millwall has a strong relationship with Irish players, from Tony Cascarino and current national team boss McCarthy to Steven Reid and David Forde.

Molumby now has experienced Shaun Williams as a midfield mentor, while Alex Pearce and Aiden O’Brien are also on the Millwall team.

Get points

Molumby added: “Shaun Williams is really good with me – brilliant indeed. He always helped me and I enjoyed playing with him and learning from him.

“In the formation we used against Brentford, my role with Willo [Shaun Williams] is important. We both have a lot to do and the team scored points.

“The first games in the championship struggled a bit with the intensity, there was a lot to be mastered. But I think my body has adjusted and I’m getting used to it.

“It is important to do the right things, to have a good rest and to make sure you are right for the next game. It was hard physically and mentally, but I’m really fine now. “

The Millwall spirit is that of a natural outsider who financially beats his weight and bleeds the noses of the big guns.

But to keep up with the rising hunters, Rowett’s men must avoid repeating the home defeat against Barnsley before Christmas.

Another team to fight relegation to League One, Luton, is coming up on New Year’s Day. Molumby added: “It is difficult not to look at the table, but we cannot look too far into the future. Luton will come next for us and it will be hard, scrapping them.

“Wins against the teams below. , , I don’t know if it’s a mentality thing at all. They fight hard, maybe the teams above underestimate us a bit. We just have to show what we showed when we beat Brentford. “

