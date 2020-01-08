advertisement

Producers Mollye Asher (“The Rider”), Mynette Louie (“The Tale”) and Derek Nguyen (director of “The Housemaid”) announced on Tuesday the creation of a new production company called “The Population”.

The group will focus on the production of film and television projects by or about women, color people, the LGBTQIA + community and other under-represented groups. Producer Mary Jane Skalski will act as a senior advisor to The Population.

The population will also premiere the film “I carry you with me” (Te Llevo Conmigo) by director Heidi Ewing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is in post-production by Josef Kubota Wladykas “Catch the Fair One”. Several other projects are in the Development, including a feminist horror film based on a true survival story in Mexico, and a series of real crimes set among Asian Americans and workers in Detroit.

Last Saturday, Asher won the Producers Award for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and an unlimited grant of $ 25,000. Together, however, the three producers have worked with more than 75 directors and 30 feature films that have played in Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Toronto and Venice.

“We hope to use The Population to help build a fairer film and television industry,” said Louie in a statement. “While so many companies seem to see diversity as the latest trend that they benefit from, Mollye, Derek and I have been telling these kinds of stories throughout our careers. As members of under-represented groups and from working-class families, we have seen how lucky the privileged people are in our industry. That is why we have decided to collect the experiences and connections that we have built up so that we can continue to enable stories from or about people from marginalized groups. Our goal is to change the status quo, who is allowed to make films and who ultimately has an impact on society and culture. “

Louie’s credits include Jennifer Fox’s Emmy-nominated “The Tale” with Laura Dern, which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by HBO. She has also attributed Aaron Katz’s “Gemini” and Carlo Mirabella-Davis’s “Swallow”. Louie was previously responsible for Gamechanger Films, which financed “The Invitation”, “Buster’s Mal Heart” and “Lovesong”.

Asher produced Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” and also produced “Swallow”, “Fort Tilden”, “She’s Lost Control” and Zhaos “Songs my brothers taught me”. She is currently in the post-production of “Nomadland” with Frances McDormand for Fox Searchlight.

Nguyen is the author and director of The Housemaid, which was released by IFC Films in 2018, and will also produce an upcoming American remake of the film, which is currently being written by Geoffrey Fletcher. He also produces “Secret Sky” by Abdi Nazemian and Micah Schraft.

Sundance’s Top 15 Cash Register Successes – From “The Blair Witch Project” to “Hereditary” (Photos)

While Sundance is always a big market for distributors where they can buy lively indie titles that they hope will make a niche audience or even get through a long award season, sometimes the huge ones do Amounts that have gone into some of these films do not always convert into a profit at the box office. However, there were a handful that broke out of Sundance to succeed with critics and audiences alike. Below you will find the films with the highest proceeds of all time at the box office at home, which premiered in Park City at Sundance.

15. “A Walk in the Forest” (2015) – $ 29.5 million No wonder Robert Redford premiered a film in which he participated in his own festival. But he also proved that he still has a certain punch. The film, which was acquired by Broad Green Pictures, was based on “Dope”, which was won in 2015 for $ 18 million in festival acquisitions. Wide green pictures

14. “(500) Days of Summer” (2009) – $ 35.9 million Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel starred in this inventive indie rom com from director Marc Webb, which Fox Searchlight distributed to make it one of the sleeper indie hits of the summer of 2009. Fox Searchlight images

13. “In the Bedroom” (2001) – $ 35.9 million “In the Bedroom” was the first film to be nominated for Best Picture after its premiere in Sundance, and its four additional Oscar nominations, including for Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson and Marisa Tomei, have so far been from Sundance films most adopted the release of “Precious” in 2009. Miramax

12. “Brooklyn” (2015) – $ 38.3 million The historic romance with Saoirse Ronan as an Irish immigrant to New York delighted audiences and buyers, and another violent bidding war broke out, which ultimately earned Fox Searchlight $ 9 million. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

11. “The Big Sick” (2017) – $ 42.8 million Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s debut screenplay about their own romance sparked a bidding war among buyers and ended up with Amazon for $ 12 million, which was only the second-highest acquisition after Netflix’s “Mudbound”. Lionsgate / Amazon

10. “Hereditary” (2018) – $ 44.1 million Sundance’s biggest box office hit in 2018 was a midnight screening recorded by A24. “Hereditary” has been praised by critics and viewers for its disturbing portrayal of grief and destructiveness and has been described by many as the best performance in Toni Collette’s career. A24

9. “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004) – $ 44.5 million The comic “Napoleon Dynamite” made Jon Heder a star and became a cult hit and a huge success when you consider the tiny budget of just $ 400,000. Fox Searchlight images

8. “Precious: Based on the novel” Push “by Sapphire” (2009) – $ 47.6 million Lee Daniel’s heartbreaking film “Precious” caused such waves at Sundance that Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey announced they would be in charge of marketing the film and jumping on board as executive producers. It made Gabourey Sidibe a star and won an Oscar for Mo’Nique for her fiery performance as Precious’ cruel mother. Lionsgate Films

7. “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) – $ 47.7 million Amazon paid an unbelievable $ 10 million for the release of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea”. This made the company one of the main players in the indie festival scene and even won some Oscar nominations. Amazon

6. “Four Weddings and One Funeral” (1994) – $ 52.7 million This popular comedy starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell was made quickly and cheaply and was a surprising success in the UK. At $ 245.7 million worldwide, it was the top-selling British film in history at the time of its release. Gramercy

5. “Saw” (2004) – $ 55.2 million It’s hard to believe that a film that has produced half a dozen sequels premiered at Sundance as an indie film, but Lionsgate made it days before the festival, starting James Wan’s career. Lions gate

4. “The Butterfly Effect” (2004) – $ 57.9 million Ashton Kutcher was at the height of his fame when he appeared at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004. Although critics did not appreciate the film or Kutcher’s performance in the psychological thriller, it was a box office success that raised $ 96.1 million worldwide. New Line Cinema

3. “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) – $ 59.8 million “Little Miss Sunshine” could be the epitome of the Sundance film – a quirky family comedy about an unconventional group of individuals – but it would also turn out to be a massive crowd puller. Fox Searchlight acquired it for $ 10.5 million in a heated bidding war, which was one of the highest amounts spent on a Sundance title at the time. The film also won two Oscars, including for Alan Arkin, and was nominated for his child star Abigail Breslin. Fox Searchlight

2. “The Blair Witch Project” (1999) – $ 140.5 million At its premiere in Sundance, “The Blair Witch Project” was hyped up as if the actors of the film were either “deceased” or “missing”. Critics raved about how the horror film introduced found footage technology to films and caused Artisan Films to buy them for $ 1.1 million. The film then received months of advertising and word of mouth that the film was actually based on real events. And because it was made on a tight budget of just $ 60,000 before grossing $ 250 million worldwide, it has subsequently become one of the most successful independent films of all time. craftsman

1. “Get Out” (2017) – $ 176.0 million Jordan Peele’s debut film “Get Out” was ultimately distributed by Universal as a studio film, but received its indie recognition through its premiere in Sundance and surprised the audience with its record-breaking box office that ran a month later in February 2017. Universal

Films like "Precious", "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Napoleon Dynamite" made noise in Park City before they went to the box office

