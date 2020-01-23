advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The core of the University of the Philippines will be back for the fifth and last time.

Isa Molde, Diana Carlos, and Justine Dorog are back for their final college year when they qualify for Lady Maroons in the season 82 UAAP volleyball tournament, the team’s official Twitter account.

Jessma Ramos, Maristela Layug and Rem Cailing, who applied for the Final Four – an area the Lady Maroons have not visited in the past three seasons.

Molde, the season 78 rookie of the year, and Carlos were initially unsure whether they would return for their last year after the Lady Maroons failed to reach the semi-finals in season 81.

UP finished fifth with a 6-8 record in a disappointing run for the team after winning both titles in the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Super League before the season.

