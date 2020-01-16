advertisement

Mohun Bagan, India’s oldest football club, announced on Thursday that it would merge with Indian Super League club ATK. Praful Patel, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), believed that the new team could “create magic” through the merger.

He said: “I congratulate fans of the legendary Mohun Bagan Club and ISL Club ATK on the merger. I am sure that those in charge of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the greater interest of Indian football in mind while they are doing so our decision came to a well-considered result. ”

“Personally, I believe that if tradition and heritage are backed by business support, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the best for the future,” he added.

The RPSG group, which owns and leads the two-time ISL champion ATK, will own 80 percent of the new club, while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 percent.

The merged company with the brand names ATK and Mohun Bagan will exist from June 1, 2020 and compete in the Indian Super League in the 2020-21 season.

Kushal Das, Secretary General of AIFF, described this move as one of the most historic developments in the history of Indian football.

“I am sure that this will be one of the most historic developments in the history of Indian football. I recommend the authorities of both clubs to show visions, congratulate both fans and wish them a happy and successful ‘marriage’.”

