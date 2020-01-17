advertisement

The merger of Mohun Bagan, the oldest Indian football club, announced on Thursday, and two-time Indian Super League champion ATK has caused mixed reactions among the former Kolkata football stars.

Subrata Bhattacharya, the former Indian captain who played for Mohun Bagan throughout his career, said the club’s officials were looking for a way out of financial constraints and had to sell them to a rich investor.

“This was the only way ahead of them (Mohun Bagan officials) and they made a decision that was more forced than spontaneous. I think the path they have chosen will affect Mohun Bagan’s tradition and identity, ”he said.

“It’s like someone buying my house and leaving me some space in the corner to stay. The association has been struggling with a lack of funds for some time. I think the members should have been given the task of finding a way out of the club’s financial hardship. This shows that the club was run by a few people and they thought it best to sell its future, ”added Bhattacharya.

Surojit Sengupta, one of the best national color game makers, welcomed the merger and said it was a step towards professionalism. “For a long time there was talk and speculation about the future of the two Kolkata giants (East Bengal and Mohun Bagan). I think Mohun Bagan’s decision to merge with ATK is in the right direction. This is a decision to take professionalism, and as a former Mohun Bagan player, I feel pretty good.

“Now that ISL is the country’s premier league, it’s hard to imagine Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Mohun Bagan’s decision to accept ATK’s offer is a positive step into the future. Mohun Bagan’s representatives are known to have their roots in conventions. ” and that they managed to break the tradition is a good step ahead. If you talk about the long-standing rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, then Mohun Bagan definitely has one goal in mind with his latest decision, ”said Sengupta.

Another unwavering Mohun Bagan, Satyajit Chatterjee, said the decision had secured the club for the next 25 years. “It is a historic decision. I am part of the executive of Mohun Bagan and I can say that this decision was made to secure the football team for the next 25 years. This decision was made taking into account the views and beliefs of the club’s millions of fans and also to secure the future of the Mohun Bagan team, ”he said.

He added: “I believe that the people who run the Mohun Bagan Club have sacrificed prejudice and self-interest to show themselves in the decision. This is to ensure that Mohun Bagan remains in the same glory as in the past 130 years. “

