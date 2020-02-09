advertisement

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of Mohun Bagan vs Punjab in the I-League. This is Manasi Pathak and I will keep you posted on the promotion.

LIVE UPDATES:

advertisement

52 ‘- OPPORTUNITY! Tursonov’s cross from the right is knocked down by Diawara before taking a low-keep shot. The Punjab depot manager saves it on the next post, but that was a good move by Bagan!

49 ‘- ABOUT! Dicka shoots over the crossbar up close after Pradhan found him with a pass in the penalty area. Punjab wasted chance to level up!

45 ‘- The second half begins. Thoiba was replaced by Gagandeep with Punjab.

Halftime: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Punjab FC – Diawara’s header keeps Bagan in the lead during the break.

42 ‘- GOAL! Babacar Diawara returns home after a throw-in and puts the Mariners in the lead! A long throw-in by Dhanachandra is first held down by Diawara before he leads him on the net to do it Mohun Bagan 1-0 Punjab.

39 ‘- GOAL LINE SOLUTION! Danilo clears the ball off the line after Suhair heads from close range. Diawara placed Ashutosh on the right, who shot a cross into the box from the right.

38 ‘- A bad header from Diawara after a cross from Tursunov hardly puts the goalkeeper of Punjab into question. It is still 0-0.

31 ‘- OPPORTUNITY! Barboza hits Beitia on the left with his pace before playing the ball for Dicka on the near post. Dicka is closely marked by Fran who clears the ball. Dicka gets into a fight with the players of his former club.

30 ‘- The half hour was exceeded. No goals so far at Kalyani Stadium. Thoiba looked good for Punjab, while Naorem and Diawara from Bagan try to raise the Mariners.

25 ‘- CLOSE! Punjab attacks on the counter through the flanks. Thoiba storms in from the right wing before sending a cross to Pradhan in the middle. Pradhan takes a shot from a distance that only misses the net! That might have distracted a Mohun Bagan shirt.

22 ‘- Chance wasted by Punjab. Thoiba from the right flank shoots a cross to the other wing, but the delivery is bad because it lands away from a Punjab player.

20 ‘- Free kick for Mohun Bagan, Beitia takes a free kick. His shot clears to the corner. The corner kick is also carried out by him and goes over the crossbar.

17 ‘- Naorem cuts into the box from the left. His cross is played in front of the goal by Diawara, but the ball goes off Diawara and the referee whistles for a handball.

12 ‘- OPPORTUNITY! Diawara has a golden chance to put Mohun Bagan in the lead as he has the ball in the box, but Punjab defender Nirmal completes it.

A Tifo in the Kalyani stadium by Mohun Bagan fans: “Divided by religion, united by Mohun Bagan”. – Amitabha Das Sharma

4 ‘- Diawara sends the ball into the box but Kingsley clears the danger.

2 ‘- Ashutosh is fouled by Shadap, which means an early free kick for the home team. Beitia takes the free kick as he aims it for Fran, but Fran throws it over the bar.

1 ‘- Kick off! Mohun Bagan vs Punjab is under at Kalyani Stadium.

Lineups

Mohun Bagan XI .: Sankar Roy, Fran Morante, Ashutosh Mehta, Komron Tursunow, Babacar Diawara, Joseba Beitia, Nongdomba Naorem, Suhair Vice President, Dhanachandra Singh, SK Sahil, Fran Gonzalez.

Punjab XI: Nirmal Chetri, Danilo Azevedo, Anwar, Cavin Lobo, Sergio Barboza Jr., Sanju Pradhan, Kiran Limbu, Thoiba Singh, Samuel Shadap, Dipanda Dicka, Kingsley Eze.

Preliminary coverage of the Amitabha Das Sharma game

Mohun Bagan receives a rejuvenated Punjab FC at Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, who is currently six points clear of his next challenger, Punjab FC, with 23 points from ten games, will try to consolidate his position in the second phase of the tournament.

The challenge for the Punjab visiting team will be more difficult as they cannot afford to lose more points and continue to slide behind the leaders. The Ludhiana team made some gains in the transfer window earlier this year by signing a handful of players, including former Mohun Bagan defender Eze Kingsley.

“This is a nine point game for us. We have to win and bring the gap to three points. A draw will not satisfy us either, ”said Yan Law, head coach of Punjab FC.

Mohun Bagan gained momentum after a shaky start and has secured four victories in the last five games to lead the table halfway. The home team have every reason to be optimistic, but Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna tried to be careful before the game against Punjab FC.

“Punjab is a good team and they combine well thanks to some great individuals in their team. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready for the challenge, ”said Vicuna.

Mohun Bagan is likely to miss injured defender Daniel Cyrus, but Vicuna hoped his team could keep the form they have taken in the last three games.

Game details

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab are broadcast live on 1Sports. Online streaming is available on the fan code app and on the website.

advertisement