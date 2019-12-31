advertisement

A New South Wales zoo with Australia’s largest collection of primates, zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes is on the direct route of an out of control bushfire.

The Mogo Zoo on the south coast of New South Wales is home to around 200 animals.

They were locked “as far as possible” inside and the sprinklers keep the wildlife park moist, a spokeswoman told news.com.au on Tuesday.

The zoo, located 10 kilometers south of Batemans Bay, is threatened by the 31,000 hectares of Clyde Mountain bushfire.

It burns on the south side of the Kings Highway and has crossed the Princes Highway near Mogo.

media_cameraThe Clyde Mountain Fire near the Mogo Zoo just before noon. Image: NSW RFSmedia_camera A new baby zebra was born in January. Picture: Facebook / Mogo Zoo

“A strong southern change is expected across the entire background. This will push the fire north. While you may not be under threat now, the fire can reach your area, ”says the NSW Rural Fire Service emergency warning, which was still current at 3:00 p.m.

“There are currently several fires burning between Cooma, Bega and Batemans Bay, some of which pose a serious threat to life.”

media_cameraThe wildlife park staff uploaded a photo this week. Picture: Facebook / Mogo Zoo

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the fire had “spread particularly to places like Cobargo and further south of Batemans Bay to places like Mogo and Broulee”.

“So there are a number of different villages and communities along the extensive nature of these different fire areas that are already affected, and there is also potential, serious potential when these southern winds move, this aggressive change that increases volatility over fire behavior (and) the spread of these fires now north, ”he said.

“Most of our messages are about placement and staying in place because it’s just too late and too dangerous to leave.”

Those in Mogo who had planned the departure had been asked to do so on Tuesday morning.

A number of dangerous fires are burning in Southeast New South Wales. The weather conditions worsen. People who are near an active fire should immediately find a safe and clear place, including campers. A gusty change in the south moves through the state. # Nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/lKuEOhuqQk

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 31, 2019

The zoo was built by Sally Padey, but Sydney’s Featherdale Wildlife Park took over in November.

“You will honor my legacy and do it with pride,” Ms. Padey told ABC at the time.

“How will I leave the driveway last time? I dont know.”

A Featherdale Wildlife Park spokeswoman told news.com.au today that the zoo keeper and director of life sciences, Chad Staples, was at the Mogo Zoo with 14 other employees.

“He is the captain of the ship,” she said on Tuesday afternoon.

“They do a pretty heroic job and make sure the animals are safe.

“They basically hosed everything as if someone were protecting their own house in that area.”

Mr. Staples later told ABC that the zoo was “more than threatened” today.

“It felt like Armageddon a few hours ago,” he said shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

“It was like fighting fire in the dark.

“At the moment we have the feeling that we are being delayed. Thank God prayers were answered and the wind changed, then we could get over it. Now we are only in a state of readiness.”

media_cameraMother giraffe Sharni with her daughter Binty in June. Picture: Facebook / Mogo Zoo

This morning, former owner Padey The Daily Telegraph said she was broken from the fire.

“I hope you will be fine,” she said.

“It’s the worst in Mogo Zoo history.”

The zoo celebrated its 30th anniversary on the second day of Christmas last week.

Other shops in the area were evacuated on Tuesday, including the Mogo Lolly Shop, which called it “this dreaded day”.

Originally published as Fears for Packed Zoo in Way of the Bushfire

