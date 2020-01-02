advertisement

PM signals zoning, afterburning

The esteemed son appears when RFS honors the fallen fireworker

The Mogo Zoo’s red pandas returned to their homes Thursday morning after protecting themselves from the fires in the house of the zoo’s new boss, Chad Staples.

The gentle pandas and other smaller animals, including monkeys, had been brought into containers in the middle of the zoo before the fires were over on Tuesday.

media_cameraThe flames came dangerously near the Mogo Zoo on the south coast. Picture: Nine messages

While the pandas were relaxing in the trees in their enclosure opposite the meerkats, the police organized an escort through the cordoned-off streets around the south coast zoo to bring a generator to them.

The zoo, home to some wildly extinct animals and other endangered species, has been without electricity since Tuesday.

The generator and fuel for the operation were donated by Kennards Hire.

“That means we can breathe a little easier,” said Staples, director of life sciences for the zoo’s new owner, Featherdale Wildlife Park.

Given the dangerous circumstances forecast for this weekend, Staples said they had enough meat and feed for all the animals, but didn’t dare to open the large freezer compartments to check until the generator arrived.

media_cameraMogo Zoo Director Chad Staples extinguishes a fire in the zoo. Picture: John Grainger

“We need to know that they have enough food for weeks, not just days,” he said.

“It’s a little scary feeling here today, it was the worst smoke we’ve ever had,” he said.

“It was only two meters (visibility).”

All animals, including the zoo’s famous snow leopards, are back in their enclosures.

After spending all Tuesday fighting fires on site, Mr. Staples said the zoo ran out of fire extinguishers after going through 20 of them, but they still had their watercraft with hoses.

media_cameraKeeper Cindy McGillivray with a red panda frodo in 2009. The red pandas and other small animals sought shelter at the zookeeper’s zoo during the worst fires.

Thousands of dollars have already been raised for the zoo through a GoFundMe website set up by former MP Emma Husar.

Mr. Staples said it is important that every donor knows that he does not need the money to save the animals, but that it helps to help injured wildlife if streets are opened and people can return to the zoo ,

“This is something we want to do for the community once we have overcome this crisis,” he said.

The nearby town of Mogo was destroyed by the fire.

Donate to: Mogo Zoo Fire Recovery – GoFundMe.

