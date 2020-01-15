advertisement

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Mogalakwena City CFO, Charles Malema, to immediately prevent Mayor Andrina Matsimela from renting a Mercedes Benz C-Class has already cost taxpayers more than R207,400 … though the community is under administration.

Archive image of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, similar to what the prosecutor says the mayor rents. Image by Michael Gaida from Pixabay

“The prosecutor can confirm that Avis Car Rental paid R98 389.82 on October 21, 2019 and another R109 010.50 on November 28, 2019,” said Korny Dekker, prosecutor in the Mogalakwena community , in a media statement on Wednesday (which included proof of payment).

“This luxurious vehicle has been rented as an official mayor’s vehicle since July 2019 after the mayor’s previous Mercedes was written off as a result of a car accident.

“The community is currently managed in accordance with Section 139 of the Constitution and therefore cannot afford to waste more money instead of concentrating on basic services,” said Dekker.

“This luxury rental takes place regardless of whether new savings measures have been taken. The cost of company vehicles is limited to R700,000 including VAT, maintenance plans and safety surcharges. ”

This means that more than a quarter of the total allowable amount has already been spent in less than 6 months.

Prosecutors say this rental plan is “just another way to loot the city’s coffers while Mogalakwena residents continue to suffer from poor service delivery in their villages.”

Dekker recommends Mayor Matsimela to use another available municipal vehicle until the matter is discussed in the council to buy a new car. and urges the CFO to “stop these unnecessary expenses with immediate effect and ensure that the car is returned to AVIS car rental.”

