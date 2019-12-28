advertisement

A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, killing at least 76 people.

It was one of the most deadly attacks in Mogadishu recently, and witnesses said his troops had reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombings that killed hundreds of people.

The number of victims could increase as numerous people were brought to hospitals on Saturday, government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar told The Associated Press. Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, director of the Madina hospital, said they received 76 bodies. Abdiqadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance Service, counted more than 50 wounded.

media_cameraA massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of ​​Mogadishu. Image: Abdirazak Hussein Farah [AFP]

Most of those killed were students and other students returning to class, Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said on site. The police said two Turkish nationals were dead.

Captain Mohamed Hussein said the explosion targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour when Somalia returned to work after the weekend. A large black cloud of smoke rose above the capital.

Pictures of the scene showed the mutilated frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the floor. In a hospital, families and friends searched dozens of bodies. “I saw many dead people lying on the floor,” said the witness Mohamed Abdi Hakim. “Some of these dead were police officers, but most of them were students.”

There was no immediate responsibility for the explosion. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab often carries out such attacks.

media_cameraMany of those killed were students. Image: Abdirazak Hussein Farah / AFP

The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu a few years ago, but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the coastal city.

The latest attack raises concerns that the Somali armed forces are ready to assume responsibility for the security of the country in the Horn of Africa from the African Union force in the coming months.

Al-Shabab, which has been hit by US air strikes more and more since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of the southern and central regions of Somalia. It is funded by a “tax system” that experts call extortion of businesses and travelers, and that brings in millions of dollars a year.

