MOGADISHU – An explosion at a dizzying checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and injured dozens, said an ambulance service official, the latest in a series of deadly attacks.

Rescuers carried corpses beyond the twisted remains of a blood-stained minivan and taxi.

“So far, we have carried 61 dead and 51 injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is likely to increase,” Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, the founder of Amin Ambulances, told Reuters.

The Horn of Africa country was withdrawn from the conflict in 1991, when clan fighters ousted dictator Siad Barre and then returned to each other.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab Islamic group regularly commits such attacks in an effort to undermine the government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union troops. Al Shabaab has also carried out attacks in East African countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

The deadliest blame attack on al Shabaab was in October 2017 when a bomb truck exploded near a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, creating a fire storm that killed nearly 600 people.

The group has never claimed responsibility for the attacks that provoked a major public outcry, such as a suicide attack in 2009 of a graduation ceremony for medical students.

Following the noise of Saturday’s major explosion at the Ex-Control checkpoint, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his home and counted at least 13 people dead.

“Dozens of injured were screaming for help, but police immediately opened fire and I rushed to my house again,” he told Reuters.

The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arrive by ambulance from the scene.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured in the blast.

Police officials were not immediately available to comment on the casualty numbers. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh Additional reporting by Feisal Omar Writing by Maggie Fick and David Clarke Editing by Jan Harvey and Frances Kerry)

