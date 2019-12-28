advertisement

MOGADISHU – An explosion at a crowded checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and injured dozens, an ambulance service official said, in the latest in a series of deadly attacks.

Rescuers carried corpses beyond the twisted remains of a blood-stained minivan and taxi.

“So far, we have carried 61 dead and 51 injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is likely to increase,” Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin Ambulances, told Reuters.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast, though the Islamist Islamist group linked to al Qaeda al Shabaab, which is trying to topple the U.N.-backed government, regularly carried out such attacks.

The Horn of Africa country was withdrawn from the conflict in 1991, when clan fighters ousted dictator Siad Barre and then returned to each other.

Following the sound of a major explosion at the Ex-Control checkpoint, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his home and counted at least 13 people dead.

“Dozens of injured were screaming for help, but police immediately opened fire and I rushed to my house again,” he told Reuters.

The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arrive by ambulance from the scene.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured in the blast.

Police could not be reached for comment on the casualty numbers. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh Additional reporting by Feisal Omar Writing by Maggie Fick and David Clarke Editing by Jan Harvey and Frances Kerry)

