advertisement

Most Canadian economists are expecting modest growth this year, despite some worrying headlines in recent months. Statistics Canada reported that the nation lost 71,200 jobs in November – the worst monthly loss since the 2008 economic downturn. December brought better news – an increase of 35,200 jobs, which brought the unemployment rate down to 5.6 percent.

Some leading Canadian economists say that both statistics are just bumps on the road.

advertisement

“I was not expecting a recession in November or now,” said Jack Mintz, President’s Fellow at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. “My argument is that growth in the US looks good for 2020, so we should see positive growth here in Canada. Most of the forecasts I’ve seen assume Canadian growth will be between 1.6 and 1.8 percent, with growth in the US between 2.0 and 2.4 percent. “

For the economic update in December, the federal government expected economic growth of 1.8 percent. Mintz agrees.

It looks like the headline-headed job losses in November in statistics are more of a cautious story than the trigger of a bad economy.

“One-month employment figures mean little,” says Mintz. “Even the increase in December hardly differed from the standard deviation.”

Ian Lee, commentator and associate professor of management at Carleton University, agrees. He says it is unreasonable to expect Statistics Canada’s monthly employment survey among 50,000 Canadians to be accurate.

“The problem with the one-month numbers is that they are very different,” says Lee. “The more months you average in, the more accurate the number is.”

Although monthly statistics are a poor barometer, some major trends can be seen.

“Regional growth is very uneven – poor in resource economy and production, but good in services,” says Mintz.

Lee said healthcare and education are the largest segments of the service sector, which make up most of the Canadian economy. These segments are not as prone to economic downturns.

“Hospitals still have to take care of people who have a heart attack or stroke,” he says. “You can’t say,” Oh, sorry, we are in recession right now. Can you come back when the recession is over? “

None of the economists expect significant growth. “I just can’t see that they continue to create more jobs,” says Lee. “More and more boomers are leaving the house and no longer participating in the workforce. And in part because we have hired just about every person we can hire.”

According to Mintz, economic growth is declining. “With Canadian growth of 1.7 percent, for example, and population growth of 1.1 percent, that’s poor productivity growth. This is a problem since our productivity growth has been slow since 2014. This means that our incomes will not increase that much even if people are hired in the future. “

Lee warns that the North American economy, which has been on the upswing for so long, is overdue.

“I don’t know exactly where we are going now. I can say the following: This recovery phase is now empirically over 10 years. Historically, statistically and empirically, the average duration of a recovery before you plunge into a new recession is five to five and a half years, and the US and Canada have been following this since the Great Depression, ”he says.

For similar reasons, renowned economists such as David Rosenberg expect a recession in North America. In a podcast last November, Rosenberg said: “If the next year is not a recession, it will feel that way.” Rosenberg said he is tracking 15 economic indicators, 14 are late in the cycle. He noted that the skills shortage is a major obstacle to future growth.

An Angus Reid poll published in November found that 43 percent of Canadians thought the economy would deteriorate in 2020 and only 21 percent thought it would improve. Four out of five Albertans expected the economy to deteriorate, as did 56 percent of the residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Most of the job cuts in November were in the private sector. In December, however, 56,900 jobs were cut in the private sector and 21,500 in the public sector. The nation won 38,400 full-time jobs and lost 3,200 part-time jobs. Ontario posted the most employment growth at 25,100, while Quebec ranked second at 21,100. Newfoundland and Labrador lost 5,000 jobs. Overall, the Canadian economy created 320,300 jobs last year, roughly double the 163,000 jobs created in 2018.

The United States created 256,000 jobs in November and another 145,000 in December. The U.S. economy created 2.1 million jobs in 2019, slightly less than the 2.7 million created in 2018.

advertisement