Friends of the British tourist, who fell off a cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, defended the terrible “mistake” that led to her death.

21-year-old Madalyn Davis tragically died on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. in the Diamond Bay Reserve in the affluent suburb of Vaucluse.

Friends revealed that the Instagram model had been at a party where she and seven friends decided to go to cliffs in the early morning to take a photo.

But her fateful search for a selfie met with criticism online. Her latest Instagram post, which she called “stupid,” left countless comments.

As a result, heartbreaking friends have jumped in their defense.

“What happened to Maddy was a mistake and nobody should be held responsible, especially not her,” wrote Meg Feather on her Instagram account, adding, “She didn’t deserve it.”

Another said: “Nobody has to comment on bad or hurtful comments on their site, they just lost their LIFE. It is so cruel to see. You should be ashamed of yourself. “

“Just stop everyone who makes rude comments,” said another.

Friends had previously said that Madalyn was at a party when she went with friends to take pictures in the picturesque place.

“Maddy had been to a party and then they all went to that cliff to take pictures,” said friend Lydia Woodward mail online,

“It seems that Maddy was sitting on the cliff to take pictures when she fell. It is such a tragedy. “

The NSW police told news.com that an investigation was underway.

Her sudden death shocked many, including ex-boyfriend Kory Dargue, who used to go to Instagram to share an emotional post describing their relationship.

“Ups, downs, downs, rights … our relationship was pretty much a cheat code for Grand Theft Auto … but we always did it … and we did it all together,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. A house, a car, a dog (a kind), a ski vacation, all the parties and festivals and of course the most beautiful vacation of all mankind … Disneyland Florida. “

Many described Ms. Davis as a “talented” make-up artist after the news.

“Such a beautiful soul, you simply enjoyed life to the fullest, you were one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you are missed so much that you were really taken too early, ”wrote one on Facebook.

The last photo of the model was also shared on the social media platform. It shows her smiling while surrounded by friends in a Bondi beach bar.

“Words cannot describe how much it hurts. I love you and I think of you Rebecca Smith (Madalyn’s mother), my heart is broken, ”said another friend on Instagram.

Another said, “Terrible news, I hope you are looked after up there.”

Ms. Davis, who was from Lincoln in the UK, had traveled through Thailand and Bali in the past few weeks before arriving in Australia.

“It’s only six weeks until I’m on the road and everything I’ve worked, done, and gone through is worthwhile,” she said to her 14,000 Instagram followers on September 30.

On December 14, she wrote: “I have never looked back at my old life (but I miss my job) and I am very much looking forward to my future abroad.”

In other social media awards, friend Tommaso Fabri from Newcastle said: “I am totally destroyed … I wanted to organize myself to go to Sydney to see her. I never thought it would happen.” She has such a wonderful soul x. “

Paris Lynn replied, “It’s not that sad. These things don’t happen.”

“RIP Maddie,” said Kelsie Fowler.

Georgia Perry, also from Lincoln in the UK, said: “Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning. And those who died this morning had plans for tonight. Don’t take life for granted … you may never get this chance again. “

The Waverley Council says on its website that the reserve “offers excellent prospects over dramatic cliffs”.

Hundreds of Google reviews have been written for the coastal cliffs that are popular with people who want to take selfies and wedding photos.

Comments include: “You have now barricaded yourself in the best part, but you can still get some nice photos from the walking route”, “took photos here before the wedding … BUT really have to be careful” and “be careful, it is not the safest place in the world “.

Marine Rescue NSW said emergency services were called on Sunday morning “after a group of people took photos inside the fence … and found the woman and failed to find”.

Nine reported that Ms. Davis had left a party with friends in Rose Bay on Sunday.

Recordings from multiple TV channels show a group of people walking down a nearby street on Sunday morning before climbing a fence at the popular and picturesque spot.

A member of the group looks over the edge before everyone disappears.

