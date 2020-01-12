advertisement

Fenty model and LHHH reality star Slick Woods gives fans and followers an update on his cancer treatment.

This week, the 23-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma (skin cancer), posted a photo of herself in a wheelchair describing the effects of the chemotherapy she is receiving.

“Numb legs left hand still numb I hate this bullshit and the London gave me a wheelchair,” she wrote.

As we previously reported, in November, Slick shocked the world when she shared that she was undergoing chemo.

“How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone who has to go through it. At least I’m already bald, “Slick told nearly 900,000 subscribers.

Shortly thereafter, she confirmed to Shaderoom that she was “fighting for her life” when her stage 3 skin cancer “spread” to other parts of her body.

In November, after being diagnosed, she posted another photo of her, reminding people not to “treat” her as “a victim.”

Prayer until Slick.

While some may mistakenly believe that skin cancer cannot happen to black women, Slick’s diagnosis is a sobering reminder that it couldn’t be further from the truth. The forms of melanoma may not be as common in us as white women, but they are certainly more deadly.

According to Cancer.org, the five-year survival rate for African Americans is 69% compared to 93% for whites. Experts believe that this difference in mortality is largely due to the fact that at the time of diagnosis of African-Americans, their cancer is at an advanced stage (52% against 16% among whites), which makes it more difficult to treat .

Here is what sistas can do to protect themselves:

Apply on this sunscreen: Sunscreen is our friend ladies! Despite all our melanin, we still need this lotion to protect our skin from the harmful rays of the sun. So go ahead and coat it and make sure to get into your ears, between your toes and your fingers.

Don’t get distracted by screening: Although there is no single approach to the frequency with which you are monitored, you should always do so.

Defend yourself: Undoubtedly, doctors are experts in their field, but it is important to be certain that you are the expert on your own body. You know when things are not going well. So if you feel like the mole looks weird or your skin is changing, speak up!

Learn more about skin cancer at skincancer.org.

