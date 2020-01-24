advertisement

Name: Stephanie Nolan

IG: @_missxoxo

Agency: not represented

Claiming fame: Nolan has come a long way in becoming a campaign for one of the largest sports companies in the world.

Teens today could spend their free time making Joe Goldberg memes and discussing the merits of muttering rap, but Stephanie Nolan has found a way to make her boredom work for her. The model who turned into a beauty entrepreneur told HelloBeautiful about being bored to death “on a hot spring day at the dawn of social media”, when she saw an advertisement for the contest that would change her career. “Ebony Fashion Fair at the time had an open call,” said Nolan. “I decided to take Polaroids and submit them online, just to see what was going to happen. I took physical polaroids, but they were scanned and emailed to Ebony! Two weeks later, Nolan saw the results in the form of a formal invitation to Chicago to participate in the second round of the research. She was shocked when the phone rang. “I thought nothing would come of it, I was wrong!” The experience was “bittersweet,” for Nolan who was reportedly told by publication legend Eunice Johnson that she should finish high school before continuing modeling full-time. She was disappointed but standing out in the competition allowed her to take seriously the possibilities associated with modeling. “I was inspired to continue to pursue print modeling,” said Nolan.

After finishing high school, she met a sales agent at the Ford agency, who “expressed serious interest”. Nolan was excited to join the Ford family and follow in the footsteps of the models who became household names after sprouting from their board. Then she had devastating news. The agent who courted her made a “sudden departure from the business”, leaving her without a contract, or even contact in the building.

She did not let the unfortunate timing discourage her. Instead, she chose to put herself out there and return to submit to competitions and seek out opportunities for herself between business administration courses in college. “I decided to freelance, which ultimately led me to work with independent fashion brands.” Some of these brands included LaQuan Smith and Caesar Galindo, designers who were willing to allow independent models to grow with their emerging brands while advancing the short list of celebrity must-haves. “The two designers were a pleasure to work with,” recalls Nolan.

Shortly after, she entered a model search for an Adidas Originals collaboration that Missy Elliot was doing with Adidas, and this time, she was ready to win the award. When it was selected, it took action to meet all requirements. “The first person I spoke to was my boyfriend, he is my biggest supporter, and was able to travel with me to New York and Los Angeles for my filming.” He was the only one she could confide in , given the confidentiality rules. defined by the brand. “The signed NDA was standard, nothing could be made public until all the content was published, I had already understood these guidelines, so it was not difficult to remember the news from everyone world.”

It was hard not to spring up around talent, being a fan of Missy Elliot forever. “Working with Missy was everything I expected! Her energy was bright, fun and welcoming, she kissed us! I was already a hardcore fan, so interacting with her on set was authentic and easy going, “said Nolan.

She witnessed the difficulties encountered by various stylists in styling hair extensions as she observed what was happening on set. After seeing how this problem helped prolong the preparation time and other problems. Seeing what she saw as a hole in the market, she used her connections to offer a solution. “I understand that celebrity hairstylists have strict preparation times, and that makes their experience on the set a lot easier when working with hair getting their customers in and out of the chair and going into production,” a she said.

Looking at the logistics of the Adidas collaboration gave Nolan an intensive course on how to properly deploy a limited product and she would use some of what she learned to manage, and find talent for her own XOXO Virgin Hair business. “Already outside the industry, I had a behind-the-scenes understanding at the surface level, but I learned how extensive and detailed the production process for visuals can be, which I applied most lessons to create my own visual content! This visual content brought its mark to the likes of Solange, Lizzo and Normani who all rocked the line for public appearances.

Without her having the courage to continue modeling after the initial setbacks, she would not have been ready to start her own business.

“For this experience, I am thankful many times,” said Nolan.

