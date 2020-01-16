advertisement

The late Mac Speedie, a man with the perfect name of a cartoon superhero or professional athlete, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on January 15.

Speedie played for the Browns from 1946 to 1952. He is one of 10 seniors (players who have not played in the NFL for at least 25 years) who were elected to the Hall of Fame by a special group to recognize the 100th anniversary of the NFL.

advertisement

The panel also selected three contributors and two trainers for admission to the Hall of Fame in Canton in August.

Bill Cowher (Steelers, 1992-2006, one Super Bowl title) and Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys, 1989-93, two Super Bowl titles) are the coaches who go to Canton.

Former Browns owner Art Modell was among the 10 contributors nominated for the hall, but was not chosen. Instead, the Blue Ribbon Panel sent former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former Colts, Dolphins and Giants General Manager George Young and former NFL Films president Steve Sabol to Canton. Sabol won more than 40 Emmy Awards and was partially responsible for 107 Emmy victories for NFL Films.

Sabol died in 2012 at the age of 69. Young died in 2001 at the age of 71.

Tagliabue is 79 years old. From November 5, 1989 to August, he was NFL commissioner. At a meeting of NFL owners in Cleveland on November 5, 1989, he was selected as Commissioner before Jim Finks, a long-time NFL manager.

Irony of ironies, six years later, almost to the present day, Tagliabue was in the center of the storm when Model announced on November 6, 1995 that he had signed a contract with the city of Baltimore to relocate the Browns there in 1996 ,

Angry Browns fans flooded Tagliabue’s office with phone calls and faxes to stop model. This did not happen, but in February 1996 the NFL announced at a Chicago meeting that Cleveland would have a new team in 1999.

At that point, the league had not yet decided whether Cleveland would get an expansion team or a relocated team. Brown’s fans preferred an expansion team because they didn’t want one team to break the hearts of another fan base.

At the Chicago meeting almost a quarter of a century ago, Tagliabue called the promise of returning football to Cleveland so soon after it broke up “a historic deal.” The league decided on March 24, 1998 that Cleveland should have an expansion team start playing in a new stadium on the same footprint as the old Cleveland Stadium less than 18 months later.

Now, 21 seasons later, the Browns are just looking for an indication of the success they had in playing Speedie.

Speedie, 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, played on all four All America Football Conference championship teams from 1946 to 1949, and in the 1950 championship when the Browns were their first year in the NFL.

Playing only seven years, and only three of them in the NFL, might have prevented Speedie from getting into the Hall of Fame before the special panel opened the door for him.

Otto Graham was the Browns quarterback for Speedie’s entire career. Speedie got 349 career passes for 5,602 yards and 33 touchdowns. He led the AAFC with 67 catches and 1,146 receiving yards in 1947. He led the league with 58 catches in 1948 and again led in receptions (62) and yards (1,028) in 1949.

This shows how dominant the Browns were in the days when Graham and Speedie played: During the seven years that Speedie was with the Browns, their combined regular record was 76-11-3. The current Browns became an expansion team in 1999. You have lost at least 11 games 15 times in 21 seasons.

Speedie, born January 12, 1920 in Odell, Illinois, died on March 12, 1993 at the age of 73 in Laguna Hills, California.

advertisement