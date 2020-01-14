advertisement

A Love Island candidate quit dramatically three days after the show’s first winter edition began. Let’s just say the coverage was less than nice.

Ollie Williams caused a stir before he entered the villa – which he was unfamiliar with – when a series of photos appeared, grinning behind the carcasses of some of the most endangered species in the world.

ITV was asked to drive him out of the series before the series even started. In an online petition entitled “Remove Ollie Williams from Winter Love Island for the trophy hunt!” More than 30,000 signatures were collected, and his presence in the villa led to 231 ofcom complaints.

In his VT, Ollie made no secret of his wealth, opening with the fact that he is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall.

“If my father dies, I’ll be a lord,” he brags cheerfully, before adding that his neighbors next door are the famous Prince Charles and Camilla.

“I would definitely call myself rich,” he said (um!), “But I don’t want to brag about it.”

And while it didn’t go so well for Ollie outside of the villa, it didn’t go that well for him inside, after no girls came forward for the first pairing.

Now it is reported that the 23-year-old left the villa after only three days on the ITV dating show, allegedly after realizing that he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

The news of his departure was enthusiastically received by thousands of social media users who have criticized ITV for giving a trophy hunter the chance to attend the show, and the internet storm of hatred for him shows no signs of waning ,

But the rush of anti-Ollie abuse on my Facebook and Twitter feeds makes me wonder, haven’t we learned anything from the past?

Let me just say that I think the trophy hunt is absolutely hideous, and I have to admit that I shuddered when I first saw the picture of Ollie standing behind the body of the largest antelope in the world. You couldn’t pay me enough money to sit here and defend a “sport” that I personally find extremely disgusting.

But before we cancel Ollie, I’m firmly convinced that it is possible for someone to explain themselves before making a guilty verdict in the social media courtroom.

A representative from Ollie defended the pictures, claiming that he was only participating in the conservation hunt, and told the mirror:

Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

Conservation is vital for the survival of the animals. As part of this work Ollie was involved in the eradication of sick animals that posed a threat to the health of the herd.

There is a very big and important difference between the trophy hunt and the conversation that Ollie was previously involved in.

At no point has Ollie organized or booked anyone to go to Africa to play a game.

I have no idea if that’s true, but I know we have to learn from the past.

As an enthusiastic fan of Love Island, I was devastated – along with thousands of others – when I learned that the second series candidate, Sophie Gradon, has died. Her tragic death, convicted of suicide by a coroner, prompted several ex-islanders to report and claim that ITV’s follow-up was insufficient to prepare them for life after Love Island.

But just last year, when Mike Thalassitis, third in the series, died tragically, ITV implemented a new lifelong follow-up system to prepare islanders for life after becoming famous on the reality show ,

At that moment, influencers and social media users sat up and noticed the effects that online statements by strangers can have on people’s lives.

Both Sophie’s and Mike’s death caused waves in the world of reality television and social media and we all vowed to be friendlier to each other because we fear the drastic consequences of our judgmental words.

When it comes to Ollie, there is no need for us to question him and definitely call him for trophy hunting, as this is the best way to help people spot the mistakes of their path and make better decisions in the future.

However, we have to distinguish the difference between calling out people who are doing something completely humble but giving them the opportunity to respond, and attacking people who do not have an opportunity to explain.

For me personally, I would appreciate it if Ollie came out and reconsidered his stance and belief in trophy hunting in the background of public reaction. At the moment we have no idea how he will react, so I will not judge that yet.

However, what I want to say is that we have learned of the harmful effects of our words on the mental health of influencers and celebrities, no matter how far away they seem from us.

Before we all start bullying someone that most of us have never met and never will, we should give them the right to respond and then thoroughly scrutinize their actions from then on.

If you are affected by any of these issues and would like to speak to someone in confidence, please do not suffer alone. Call Samaritans free on anonymous 24-hour phone number 116 123

If you feel stressful thoughts and feelings, the Campaign against the Poor Life (CALM) supports you. It is open 365 days a year from 5 p.m. to midnight. The country number is 0800 58 58 58 and there is also a web chat service if you do not like to make calls.

