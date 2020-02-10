advertisement

Do you smell the freshly cut grass? It’s February, which means there is real baseball this month. Well, it doesn’t count, but it’s still time to get excited. After the Super Bowl ends, everyone has gotten into the swing of their draft preparation, but we know you followed the entire off-season with our great content. But if not, that’s fine! We’ll keep you up to date. Take a look at our consensus leaderboard and then visit our sample design simulator to prepare extensively for your design.

Like the other employees here, I decided to set up a sample design, but I only see a challenging format in NL. I made it a 10 team league so you still have the cream that rises to the top, but man, was the selection slim? I used 5 × 5 default settings to help more at a higher level and I hit the random button for the design job. Wouldn’t you know that I ended up in first place? I would normally agree because I want to have the elite talent – especially in a league with 10 teams. But when I saw that, I put out a NSFW word because if I am in a mono league I would prefer to play in the middle or at the end of the round rather than first and then on the 20th a big difference in talent. I knew exactly who I would take first in the overall classification, but then I wanted to tackle the design quickly and try to form the best possible and most competitive team.

1.01: Ronald Acuna (OF – ATL)

It was a blast that reached consensus # 1 in mixed leagues, let alone with a pool that was limited to NL only. Acuna is a safe bet for general elite production, especially for steals that you need to build up early in mono league format. Normally, only NL designs are worse for me than AL designs because the designated batsman is eliminated and more offensive options are available for the start. However, with three of the four consensus top picks settled in NL this year, the talent pool becomes more difficult to lead, which means that the value falls later.

Other players considered: Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger

2.10: Star Marte (OF-ARI)

It was a difficult situation here when I tried to decide whether to play pitcher-pitcher in the second and third round, but I felt there was enough depth at the position to do two with my next two picks snag. In the end I went with Marte, a guy with whom we are all fairly satisfied in the third round of designs in category-based leagues, but who is “meh” at the end of the year, so to speak. Marte only made 600 record appearances twice, which is disturbing, but he gives me another type of power / speed.

Other players considered: Ozzie Albies, Charlie Blackmon

3.01: Patrick Corbin (SP – WHAT)

I knew I was taking a jug here, it was just a decision which one to take. It was thanks to Corbin, Clayton Kershaw and Luis Castillo. Given that it’s a mono league and there are few options for waiving, I chose the most reliable of the three. I trust Corbin to give back value and give me the innings and relationships that I need. He may not have the real advantage that Luis Castillo has, but having Corbin here gave me a good and safe anchor for my rotation, which allows me to join the boys later.

Other players considered: Clayton Kershaw, Luis Castillo

4.10: Noah Syndergaard (SP – NYM)

I’m glad I went to Round 3 with my first arm, but the gamble of losing an arm in Round 2 almost didn’t pay off as there was a huge pitcher run in Rounds 3 and 4. If Thor had left I would have turned in a different direction, but he is the end of my level here in NL-only. He did a lot of innings in the last year, but those weren’t necessarily great innings. We’ll stick to the results every year, but time is running out. Nevertheless, I feel confident in the format to give myself volume and penetration.

Other players considered: Kirby Yates, Victor Robles

5.01: Max Muncy (1B / 2B / 3B – LAD)

It was time to get my attention back to the crime, although I was considering Kirby Yates here because the parades are drying up quickly. Instead, I chose Muncy, whose 2019 showed that 2018 was no accident. What gave him the nod for me was his position authorization, which proved useful in the monoligues and gave me flexibility in the design. I’m betting on a season 30/85/80 with an average of 0.250 from Muncy this year.

Other players considered: Kirby Yates, Victor Robles

6.10: Dinelson Lamet (SP – SD)

In rounds 5 and 6 there was another pitcher run – wait a minute. I was hoping Max Fried would make it back to me, but he had a good 6.9 tip right in front of me. I wrote about how Lamet Robbie resembles Ray and I asked why we take him so much earlier than Ray. I feel that way in mixed leagues, but I did the same thing here in monoligues because we know what Ray is at the time. In contrast, there is still a significant upward trend at Lamet, but also a significant downward trend. Lamet should be among the leaders in the eliminations this year, and if he can refine his fastball, he could make it into the top 15. This decision by Corbin allowed me to take the opportunity upwards.

Other players considered: Willson Contreras, Raisel Iglesias

7.01: Corey Seager (SS – LAD)

It was a difficult round to decide which direction I wanted to go. It felt too early for a man like Amed Rosario and I really didn’t want to make any of the other stops at the time, but I felt that they didn’t want to use me. I chose the bounce-back candidate in Seager who will be free a full year after Tommy John’s surgery. I think there is real 30/90/100 with a potential of 0.280 in his racket when he starts his 26 year season.

Other players considered: Willson Contreras, Raisel Iglesias

8.10: Sean Doolittle (RP – WHAT)

Maybe I should have taken Yates earlier or Iglesias last lap because there was a more accurate run. I have no priorities for saving as I can easily find them from the waiver wire and there is no year-to-year match with them or how bullpens are managed. If I had brought Iglesias over Seager, I would have looked at Iglesias and Paul DeJong instead of Seager and Doolittle. Even though the role of Doolittle with Daniel Hudson and Will Harris in the city poses a risk, I think I’d rather let it play that way than the other way around.

Other players considered: Will Smith, Nick Senzel

9.01: J.D. Davis (3B / OF – NYM)

I expect Davis to get full-time record appearances this year, which would make this choice an absolute bargain. Its peripherals prove its performance last year, and a full relay line could look something like .268 / 27/72/77. He also has valuable dual position entitlement.

Other players considered: Will Smith, Julio Urias

10.10: Christian Walker (1B – ARI)

I looked at the other options in the infield and really didn’t like what I saw. I decided to move Muncy to the second base and get Walker on board. This choice poses a certain risk, as Ketel Marte moves back to second base and Eduardo Escobar moves to third base. If Jake Lamb forms the team, he could move with Walker, but Walker did enough last year to earn the appearance of the first baseman after spring training.

Other players considered: Ryan McMahon, Mark Melancon

11/01: Luke Weaver (SP – ARI)

We fell in love with Weaver in 2017, overvalued him and he went bankrupt in 2018. Last year he was a late riser and he wanted to continue where he left off after adding a new place in the off-season. Then came the arm injury that failed to appear most of the season. Weaver is expected to be completely healthy by day of opening – or as healthy as a jug really can be. With the depth Arizona has, I expect about 140 innings from Weaver with an ERA from high-threes. I felt that he and Mitch Keller had the best of the jugs that were still on the board.

Other players considered: Mitch Keller, David Peralta

12.10: David Peralta (OF – ARI)

Keller was taken, which makes me glad that I took Weaver up instead of Peralta. To be honest, I would have been crazy about pitching. I was glad to see that Peralta fell on me here since I considered him on lap 11. I got outfielder with my first two picks, but found that the position dried up quickly, which is why I wanted to take one here. I thought of A.J. Pollock or Kole Calhoun and then I realized I had to have an obsession from Arizona people or former Arizona people with Marte, Walker and Weaver already on my team. I ended up with Peralta, who came to Earth after an unsustainable start to his 2019 season, but he also feels underestimated every season. I will use a .277 / 20/70/70 line in the design at this point.

Other players considered: A.J. Pollock, Kole Calhoun

01/13: Scott Oberg (RP – COL)

The helpers dry up quickly and Oberg was the last man on my board with whom I felt comfortable. He could score 20 saves as he has little competition in Colorado. I can catch up on something in the category.

Other players considered: Sandy Alcantara, Chris Archer

14.10: Daniel Murphy (1B / 2B – COL)

I did the projections in my team and was on average a little lower than I would like. I decided to swing with Murphy, who has had two injury-ridden seasons. He is old, yes, but a season ago he was 67th overall. The Rockies pay him a lot, so he will play and there is real potential to catch up, even if he starts his 35-year season. I think .290 is realistic.

Other players considered: Daniel Hudson, Andres Munoz

1/15: MacKenzie Gore (SP – SD)

I don’t usually advocate prospects in leagues with 10 teams, but the format means everything. In the 15th round there is no choice that has a higher upward and league profit potential than Gore. Imagine taking Chris Paddack here last season before we find that he’ll get the team out of the camp. There is a possibility that Gore will do the same. Even if he doesn’t, he’ll be up until June.

Other players considered: Daniel Hudson, Luis Urias

16.10: Jordan Yamamoto (SP – MIA)

The format is shown here with the available options. If I could make that choice again – or my next one really – I would take Francisco Mejia to fill my catcher’s gap. I didn’t like the rest of the pitcher options and I wanted to give myself another option if Gore doesn’t join the team in April. He has a restricted slot in the rotation and although he can’t help winning, he knocks out more than one batsman per inning and manages a mid-four ERA.

Other players considered: Francisco Mejia, Travis d’Arnaud

1/17: Kyle Crick (RP – PIT)

I should have brought Mejia here too, but I knew I had the floor to make up for the position, so I wanted to take a shot here with Crick. Keone Kela is the closest to the pirates at the moment, but since the contract expires and he and Crick got into a real fist fight last year, I don’t see Kela as a pirate member when the season starts. Crick should slip into the role and bring me about 15 saves.

Other players considered: Francisco Mejia, Travis d’Arnaud

18.10: Carter Kieboom (SS – WAS)

I was shocked to find Kieboom here, honestly. The Nationals made it clear that it was his job to lose the season opener with Asdrubal Cabrera, who acts as the Utility Man. Kieboom couldn’t impress last year when he took over for Turner, but he’s the best perspective for the Nationals and the definition of a post-hype sleeper. If Kieboom can supply me with a .260 / 15/60/60 line in 500 record appearances, I’m thrilled.

Other players considered: Nico Hoerner, Avisail Garcia

19/01: Tucker Barnhart (C – CIN)

And that’s why I wish I had taken Mejia earlier. In the lower leagues, I’ve waited too long for catchers in the past two years and ended up here with Barnhart. He was the best of the others and I didn’t want to push it any further. He’ll finish eighth and the fact that he gets most of the season is the only thing that comes into question for him. What a terrible choice.

Other players considered: Nico Hoerner, Kevin Gausman

20.10: Trent Grisham (OF – SD)

There are too many cooks in the San Diego outfield kitchen again, but Grisham should challenge the Padres around regular time – especially if they can unload Wil Myers. It won’t offer much in terms of averaging, but there is a potential of 20/65/65 if it can prepare for 500 plate appearances.

Other players considered: Yan Gomes, Tyler Beede

01/21: Josh Lindblom (SP / RP – MIL)

Lindbloom is interesting and I was torn between his and Beede’s last choice. Beede has a certain attraction for the industry, but Lindblom seems to be trapped in the better team after his deployment in the KBO. It’s a darts throw, but he should be able to give me a lot of innings with a Miles Mikolas-like blanket.

Other players considered: Tyler Beede, Jesse Winker

All in all, I am very happy with the team that I have built, but the system does not match me by giving me a C + and putting me in seventh place among the 10 teams in the draft. I say Bologna.

I created the steamer projections for my team and we brought back the following:

hitters:

.264 AVG, 237 Home Runs, 776 Runs, 770 RBIs, 89 Stolen Bases

Pitchers:

4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 1.247 strikeouts, 71 wins, 45 parades

In 2018, CBS ‘Chris Towers wrote a good article on what you need to win your league in the 2018 season. We are two years away and we know that the offensive output continues to grow, so we can keep that in mind.

In a mixed roto league with 12 teams, the following requirements were needed to be offensive:

.279 AVG, 356 Home Runs, 1148 Runs, 1121 RBIs, 168 Stolen Bases

Given that it’s a mono league and 10 teams, I feel pretty comfortable where my offensive predictions are. I would love to see a few more steals, but Kieboom and Grisham give me an edge so I get more runs and RBIs.

The pitching projections are not nice, but I also bake more innings with Gore and Weaver than steamer with 18 and 134 respectively.

