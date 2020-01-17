advertisement

Square-Enix has announced that the global version of the popular Gacha game Mobius Final Fantasy will be discontinued on June 30 after nearly five years of operation.

On January 15, Square-Enix issued a notice informing players that the game would stop operating after the current Warrior of Despair story ended.

This decision follows in the footsteps of the Japanese version that closed the operations last December:

“Greetings, warrior of light.

Thank you for playing and supporting MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY over the years.

After many tough discussions, Square Enix stopped serving the Japanese version of MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY in December 2019 after the story of Warrior of Despair ended.

Service for the global version of the game will continue until the Warrior of Despair story is completed on June 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. local time (UTC-7). The service for the game also ends at this point.

The schedule until the end of the service is as follows.

————–

(Future schedule)

■ Jan. 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PST (UTC-8)

・ Notification of end of service (this notice)

■ Mar. 31, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (UTC-7)

・ End of sales of “Magicite” in the global version of the game

* Any “Magicite” purchased can be used until the end of the service.

■ June 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PDT (UTC-7)

· Service end

—————

We would like to express our deepest thanks to all of our players who have supported us since the service began on August 3, 2016. With a heavy heart we now have to deliver this sad news to you.

We will continue to implement updates for in-game events, including the completion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of the service. We therefore hope that you can follow the fate of our adventurers until the last time.

Thank you for fighting alongside the Warriors of Light and being part of the world of Mobius Final Fantasy. May you continue to bring the light of hope to those around you.

January 15, 2020

MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY operations team “

Although Mobius Final Fantasy was developed as a mobile Gacha game, it jumped onto the PC in 2016 and there was a unique connection to the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 remake.

The game was also drawn from Belgium in the recent EU loot box controversy, citing the “current uncertain legal status of” loot boxes “under Belgian law”.

