This year’s Mobile World Congress, which was to start on February 27, has been officially canceled by GSMA due to continuing concerns about the corona virus. In a statement to Bloomberg, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said that holding the stock market this year would be “impossible”, given that the virus is still spreading.

MWC is the largest mobile trade show in the world and is where some of the biggest names in technology traditionally show off their latest and greatest products. And while the event is taking place in Barcelona, ​​the potential for infection spread was so great that holding the conference became untenable.

A report from earlier today reported that the corona virus could slow down mass production on the iPhone 12 due to factory closures.

Although the corona virus originated in China, the number of countries where infections have been reported has continued to increase in recent weeks. As it stands, more than 25 countries have confirmed coronavirus infections, and the World Health Organization notes that this is “a very serious threat to the rest of the world”. To date, more than 1,100 people have died from the virus while more than 45,000 people have been infected, most of whom live in China.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock

