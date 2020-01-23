advertisement

A 20-year-old woman was the victim of voyeurism after someone held a cell phone under the door of a toilet cubicle in which she was located.

The incident took place around 5:50 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019 in a building on University Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The agents want to speak to the man depicted as “they think he may have information about what happened”.

In a statement, the police said, “Do you recognize this man? Is that you?”

Anyone with information should contact the force at 101.

