Mobile Money users access services from a point of sale (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – According to the latest IMARC group report titled “Uganda mobile money market: trends, share, size, growth, opportunities and forecasts 2019-2024”, the size of the Uganda mobile money market has reached a value of $ 25 billion in 2018.

Looking ahead, market value is expected to reach UGX.485 trillion by 2024, increasing at a CAGR of approximately 31% during 2019-2024.

Mobile money is a payment service that makes it easy to receive, send and store money on the Internet. It operates in accordance with financial regulations and offers simple person-to-person money transfer rather than complex banking transactions using a mobile device.

Because it is fast, secure, easy to use, and cost-effective, it is preferable to cash and checks for monetary transactions. In addition, it eliminates intermediaries and facilitates the protection of consumers’ funds. As a result, mobile money is gaining ground across Uganda.

Growing internet penetration, technological advancements in mobile services and lack of access to financial institutions are some of the key factors that have driven the growth of the mobile money market in Uganda. Apart from that, it facilitates the transfer of funds and payment of salaries, utility bills and tuition fees, which increases its demand in the country. In addition, as it contributes to the overall economic and social development of the country, it should strengthen market growth in the years to come.

Market disruption by technology

USSD

Mobile wallets

Other

Currently, the USSD holds the majority of the market share in the mobile money market in Uganda.

Breakdown of the market by business model

Mobile Led Model

Bank led model

Currently, the mobile-led model holds the largest share of the mobile money market in Uganda.

Breakdown of the market by type of transaction

Equals

Bill payments

Airtime refills

Other

Currently, the type of peer-to-peer transaction has the highest market share.

Competitive landscape:

The report also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides profiles of the main players operating in the industry. Some of the key players include:

MTN Uganda

Airtel

