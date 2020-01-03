advertisement

(Delta Police Department photo)

The mobile app helps Delta police locate the missing teenager

Youth was found unconscious and suffering from hypothermia in Burns Bog

advertisement

An extensive search assisted by a mobile app helped Delta police find a missing teenager who needed medical help early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

According to a DPD press release, the teenager was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, and based on location data from an app on the teens’ phone – which was reached by a teenager. from teenage friends – officers immediately began an extensive search in the Burns Bog area.

Around 6:30 a.m., a patrol controller and a new recruit began searching for a place where the mud was “extremely dark and foggy,” Staff Sgt. Brian Hill, head of the DPD platoon that headed the check, said in a news release.

“The area was covered with deep puddles and thick brushes, which made the search very challenging.”

Officers finally found the teenager, paving about 50 yards from a path, unconscious, hypothermic and in need of urgent medical help. The young man was immediately taken to hospital and reunited with family and friends.

“Burns Bog is a challenging area to look for the missing in ideal conditions, and conditions in the morning were far from ideal,” Hill said. “I am really proud of our officers for their initiative and perseverance in very challenging and unpleasant conditions. Their efforts saved a life.”

editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement