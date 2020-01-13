advertisement

MOYO – Moyo territorial police are actively investigating the murder and murder of police officer Moro Majid.

Constable Moro was killed last week in the village of Onyire, Logoba Parish, Moyo Sub-County; Moyo district.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement that the officer and eight others had responded to a disruptive call from the justice system where they had successfully rescued a Masegera Mansoro, who was in the process of lynch, allegedly for poisoning and killing two boys.

In the process of transferring the suspect, Enanga said; “Our officer was hit by a stone and fell unconscious. The rowdy crowd grabbed his gun, shot it and left it on the scene with 08 shots. “

He said the weapon had been recovered and displayed.

Enanga added that the deceased was a dedicated police officer, father, husband and colleague.

He joined the force in 2011 and had served for 9 years. He becomes the second police officer to be killed in the exercise of his duties in the region, in the last 4 months.

Her body was taken to Yumbe District for further funeral arrangements. While the bodies of the 2 other victims; Alumai Isaac Torage, an 18-year-old man, and Mega Patricia, a 21-year-old girl who is believed to have died of suspected poisoning, were also handed over to their relatives.

The IGP, Martins Okoth Ochola, offered its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the PC Moro Majid.

Ochola added that it was a tragic reminder of the sacrifices “that we make every day in the exercise of our functions, to serve and protect our citizens”.

Police say the alleged shooters are still at large and efforts to arrest them are in place.

Enanga said the police have stepped up community policing initiatives in the community to deliberately raise awareness of the dangers of taking the law into their hands.

