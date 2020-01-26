advertisement

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was optimistic that a trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain will be signed this year when Brexit opens the door to a bilateral agreement.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” said Mnuchin at an event at the Chatham House Think Tank in London on January 25, answering the question of the likelihood that the two countries would sign the highly anticipated trade pact.

President Donald Trump has promised a “massive” new trade deal with Britain, the United States’ seventh largest trading partner, since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election victory in December.

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz (France) for a bilateral meeting. (Stefan Rousseau – Pool / Getty Images)

Mnuchin said he had spoken to British Finance Minister Sajid Javid prior to the Chatham House event.

“We are focusing on doing this this year because we believe it is important for both of us,” Mnuchin told Saturday attendees.

Javid previously said a trade agreement with the United States would put an agreement with the European Union, Britain’s largest trading partner, in the background. Speaking at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Javid said an agreement with the EU was “the UK’s first priority” and prompted Mnuchin to say that he was “somewhat disappointed” that the US talks were not at the top of the list List the list.

Sajid Javid arrives on Downing Street in London on April 12, 2018. (Reuters / Simon Dawson)

Mnuchin said he did not expect Britain’s prioritization of talks with the EU to result in significant delays in an agreement with the United States.

“I think many problems can be solved at the same time, and we look forward to maintaining a great trade relationship again, and I think US-UK trade will increase significantly,” said Mnuchin.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at Chatham House in London, UK on January 25, 2020. (Reuters / Henry Nicholls)

Senior government officials have been reported to have made the agreement with the United States a top priority. According to sources cited by Business Insider, Crawford Falconer, Britain’s main trading advisor, is one of the officials who are pushing for such prioritization. Falconer has reportedly claimed that it is good optics for the recently elected British government to show that it can trade and do a deal with the United States.

Crawford Falconer, the UK’s main trading advisor, said it would be an important symbolic moment for Britain if it entered a post-Brexit world and would be a victory for the British government given warnings of the difficulties with the United States To negotiate states.

Annoying problems that need to be resolved between the two countries are opening the UK healthcare system to US pharmaceutical companies and the approval of chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef for the UK market.

British Environment Minister Theresa Villiers informed the BBC that the two foods would continue to be banned after Brexit.

