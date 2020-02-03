advertisement

An MMA fighter suffered a terrible arm injury during the Cage Fury Fighting Championships after refusing to stab.

Pat Sabatini took James Gonzalez for the featherweight title at the championship in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Saturday, February 1, but the fight ended in less than a minute in the cage.

The couple jumped into action when they heard the opening bell and the fight quickly went to the screen where Gonzalez was on the floor. The New Yorker fought back by grabbing Sabatini’s right arm. At this point, the 29-year-old should definitely have gotten out.

Watch what happened below (I advise you to do it with your fingers):

Gonzalez had a firm grip on his opponent and bent his arm backward at increasingly unnatural angles. Sabatini probably knew that it was only so far that his arm could go, but he decided to continue the fight anyway.

At some point the inevitable happened and Sabatini’s arm seemed to crack like a bread stick, leaving his member twisted in disgust.

Gonzalez called to the referee that he had broken the former champion’s arm and the referee immediately ended the fight. I admit I’m a little curious to know how long Sabatini would have been willing to continue – he was clearly determined not to give up.

The 29-year-old was seen to look on his arm rather disappointed than painful, although I was sure that he would have felt the effects of his broken arm if the adrenaline of the fight had subsided.

Sabatini came in with three wins, but lost his title to Gonzalez due to his terrible injury. Doctors examined Sabatini’s arm and he was later diagnosed with suspected shoulder and elbow dislocation, although the full extent of his injuries is not yet known, reports MMA Junkie.

The crowd was extremely unimpressed by the events and began to boo the New York fighter who expressed his best wishes to his opponent.

After the fight, Gonzalez said:

First of all I want to say I wish this hadn’t happened. I wish he could have knocked and prevented his arm from breaking like that.

I respect Pat Sabatini, he’s been on the track with me since I started and I always thought I would fight him earlier, but we fought tonight and that’s what happened. I wish him a speedy recovery and that’s all I have to say about it.

Sabatini’s determination should be commended, although I can imagine that the incident taught him to give in before it is too late. Hopefully he will recover completely and quickly!

