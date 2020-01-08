advertisement

FC Dallas announced on Wednesday a new four-year contract for goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 24, has appeared in 99 games and posted 30 shutouts since signing with the club in 2013.

“We are happy to have Jesse with FC Dallas for the next four years,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. . “.. He continues to believe in what we’re doing, and he has the potential to make the (Men’s) National Team group for the upcoming World Cups.”

advertisement

Gonzalez helped FC Dallas win the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open and MLS Supporters Shields.

“It means a lot to be able to stay with FC Dallas,” Gonzalez said. “I have to continue to grow as a player with the help of the coaching staff, especially Drew Keeshan, because he has helped me since I came here.”

– Timbers in Portland agreed to agree with Polish forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda, according to a report published in Poland.

The 24-year-old has demanded from his club Legia Warsaw a transfer, Przeglad Sportowy newspaper said.

Niezgoda has already scored 14 career highs from the club’s 40 goals this season. He had 13 goals in 27 appearances in 2017-18.

– The Seattle Sounders have relaunched midfielder Harry Shipp for his fourth season with the club in 2020.

“Harry has been an important member of our team the last few years and we are happy to bring him back for 2020,” Sounders FC GM & football president Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “He provides a consistent, consistent play and is a good presence of veterans in our locker room.”

Shipp, 28, started 15 of his 25 appearances in the 2019 MLS regular season, scoring five goals and three assists. He has 22 goals and 24 assists in 155 career games since 2014 with the Sounders, Montreal Impact and Chicago Fire.

– New York City FC permanently acquired midfielder Keaton Parks from Portuguese club Benfica, signing him to a multi-year contract.

The 22-year-old Texan had one goal and one assist in 22 MLS appearances (14 starts) while on loan with Cityzens in 2019. He also had two goals and two assists during the US Open Cup.

“Keaton’s potential as a professional is extremely high,” NYCFC athletic director David Lee said. . “.. Keaton is not only a player helping us compete for titles in 2020, but can also be a fundamental foundation of this club for many years to come.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement