advertisement

The current collective agreement between the Major League Soccer and the Players Association, which expires on Friday, has been extended until February 7th.

The extension is hoped to sign a new contract.

advertisement

The 2020 MLS season begins on February 29.

The sites released a joint statement on Thursday: “The Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) announced today that they have agreed to extend the current collective agreement (CBA) until February 7, 2020. The two groups have had productive discussions and will continue to negotiate a new CBA. ”

Since the completion of the last CBA in 2015, the league has grown rapidly and there are 10 new teams and more on the horizon. The last CBA introduced the free agency, but was limited to players aged 28 and over and with eight years of experience in the league.

Both sides have reportedly been working on a new deal for months. In 2015, the new CBA was only completed two days before the start of the season.

The February 7 deadline is important as the upcoming CONCACAF Champions League matches, including LAFC, Atlanta United, Montreal, New York City FC and Seattle, will be jeopardized if the teams fail to reach an agreement from February 18 onwards

If a new deal is not completed by the new deadline, the sides may agree to another renewal.

advertisement