advertisement

OMAHA, Neb. – Carmen Mlodzinski, Red Shirt from the University of South Carolina in the second pitcher, was named to D1Baseball’s third Preseason All-America team.

Mlodzinski only played three games for the Gamecocks in 2019 after an injury ended his season after the Clemson game. He posed 10.2 innings last season and knocked out 11 batters. He had impressive summer pitching for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League, beating 40 Batters in 29.1 innings on his way to a 2-0 record with a earned run average of 2.14 in the regular season.

Mlodzinski starts the 2020 season as the best junior college player of the 2020 season from D1Baseball. He was also named the No. 10 prospect for the 2020 draft by Baseball America.

advertisement

The Gamecocks open the 2020 season on Friday, February 14th, when Carolina Holy Cross welcomes you to Founders Park at 4:00 p.m. first pitch.

advertisement