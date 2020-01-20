advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. never held a public office, although in 1967 he considered running for a short term as president. Still, he may have been responsible for more profound changes in U.S. institutions and attitudes than any 20th century American. His life is a testament to the ability to protest and resist resolutely non-violently, rather than violence and resentment to bring about change. In fact, such methods can be the only ones that make changes that really matter.

It is not surprising that the legacy of this man, who was so controversial during his lifetime, is still only incompletely understood and that people still do not today, almost 52 years after he was murdered on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee agree on its meaning. Like most people who think about the effects of faith and justice, he was more complicated than his admirers or critics fully understood.

Although some denominations recognized him as a saint, he was not a saint of worship. He got angry and made mistakes. It is likely that he plagiarized part of his dissertation, and there are likely rumors that he was a womanizer. His political attitudes were anything but consistent. However, through the temptations and vicissitudes of becoming the most emblematic leader of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, he continued to trust the effectiveness of non-violent methods to bring about change.

It is Martin Luther King Jr.’s eloquence that we remember most these days, his way of speaking, the biblical cadenzas he used to help his children according to the nature of their character, not the color of theirs Skin to judge his vision of the promised land of equal treatment and human dignity. His eloquence was supplemented by personal courage and organizational talent as well as the willingness to take responsibility for the consequences of his actions. Protesting against laws that are considered unjust means accepting arrest and punishment, which makes the injustice associated with it even clearer.

Dr. King was jailed at least 20 times for his beliefs to think and write, and came out with more dignity than ever.

Many Americans still remember a time when segregation was enforced in parts of that country by governments that were supposed to be committed to the principle of equal treatment under the law. The civil rights movement put this shame in the spotlight by clinging to nonviolence in the face of sometimes brutal repression and eventually paving the way for the removal of these laws.

Martin Luther King’s life is a testament to the power of ideas and words over injustice and oppression. If we want to change society in a way that promotes justice and freedom, it is important to learn, think, consider the possible consequences of what we do, and act according to the principles that we develop and embrace.

Revolutions take place in people’s minds before they happen in the world. This memory could be the most important aspect of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

This editorial first appeared in the Orange County Register in January 2008.

