EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A community in Monroe County appeared in figures Monday morning to show the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate during breakfast.

The annual party breakfast was held for the 23rd year at East Stroudsburg University. The president of the school says that the first breakfast brought a crowd of 40 people

“Where we have at least 350 people this morning, so I think it is an explanation for our community that we must accept each other and that we must be inclusive,” said Marcia Welsh, ESU president.

“I’m glad I see all these people,” said second-year Michael Millsip. “This is the second time I have been here, so it is always a huge thing to see all these people come out to show their support.”

President Welsh says that the growth of the event reflects the growth of different populations on campus.

“We have grown very quickly into the most diverse campus in the state system and I think we need to work every day to make sure we understand each other.”

The event is largely led by student volunteers, including sophomore D’Andre Richards who says he is proud to assist in this celebration of inclusion. He is also a member of the Black Student Union and other clubs that celebrate diversity.

“ESU always tries to take care of its students from every multicultural organization and ethnicity and always tries to be inclusive in every form, so it always feels like I have some sort of support, if not with an organization, with the school,” Richards said.

Paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at ESU does not end at breakfast. The university has scheduled a day of service in his honor in the first week of February.

The proceeds of the event will go to the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Foundation. It is awarded every year at breakfast. It is a scholarship that is given in the name of the first African-American student to graduate from the ESU.

