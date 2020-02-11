advertisement

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s newest genius, whose job it seems to be to promote and expand the game, broke on Monday afternoon. In an article by Joel Sherman from the New York Post, Manfred’s terrible idea of ​​extending the MLB postseason to seven teams per league was abandoned. The wild card round became a trio of the best three series per league and the three best teams of the wild card round (the other two division winners and the “best” wild card team or the three other division winners if the rumored expansion and Realignment of four teams / eight divisions comes into play) Find your opponent in a television spectacle that would inspire you. Since it’s Major League Baseball, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of spectators.

It’s a terrible idea for many reasons, explained by people who are much smarter than me, and it would also mess up the schedule of baseball TV partners (so as not to complicate things, let’s just take it assumes that ESPN and Turner try again MLB follows in the footsteps of Fox, who has retained his rights until 2028. Instead of having two wild card games in two networks, MLB would have to have at least * 12 * wild card Split games (and a maximum of 18) across four networks (TBS, ESPN, FS1 and MLB network), and unlike NLDS, when the MLB compete four games against each other and only four games on the same day twice (or once in the event of a sweep ), all six series appear to be offset by one day at the same time or at the same time.

This is what a schedule would look like in theory, unless MLB angrily decided to postpone the days in the middle of each series. An important point is that a maximum of six MLB wild card games take place on the same day as Thursday Night Football.

Tuesday: three NL Wild Card Game 1s

Wednesday: three NL Wild Card Game 2s, three AL Wild Card Game 1s

Thursday: three NL Wild Card Game 3s, three AL Wild Card Game 2s

Friday: three AL Wild Card Game 3s

Saturday should be a day off due to possible weather concerns. MLB would kill itself if it started the Division Series on Sunday, head to head with the NFL. This would start the NL Division Series on Monday and the AL Division Series on Tuesday, half a week later than in the current format (which has Wild Card games on Tuesday and Wednesday and Division Series matchups from Thursday and Friday).

The planning would also be a disaster. Essentially what would happen is that MLB creates an additional inventory of games (nobody asked for!) And broadcasts those games during the day where they can’t maximize audience size. The “additional” primetime games that MLB would receive during the wild card series would take place on four evenings where baseball would have been broadcast in its current format, and if they would add more games in primetime on those evenings ( that would be the case) One fact that is almost certain in my proposed schedule for Wednesday and Thursday is that they compete with other games and presumably limit their own audience (and that would nullify the whole purpose of adding more games do!). If six games are scheduled in at least one day, there will be significant overlaps in the schedule, and while baseball is loaded all day, it will not be baseball loaded, in the sense that you can see most of them all without a game to miss a lot of content.

In addition, this format won’t add better teams to the playoffs and make them more compelling – it’ll add shitty teams. With currently two wild cards in each league, a third of the league is entering the postseason. A team with 90 wins missed the playoffs in 2019 (a team with 93 wins from India that traded against Trevor Bauer in the off-season, traded against Corey Kluber this winter and none despite winning AL Central in 2016-18 significant player added). This format would add Cleveland and the Boston Red Sox (which went between 84 and 78 last year and traded in Mookie Betts this week) to the AL playoff pool, and the 86 New York Mets won and 85 Arizona Diamondbacks won to the NL playoffs add field. Only two teams that were better than 500 would have missed the postseason – the 84 Win Cubs and the 81 Win Phillies, both in the National League. In the AL, 500 or better teams would have missed the playoffs, and only two teams that haven’t lost 90 games (Rangers, White Sox) would have missed the playoffs.

Would that be the bar? Quit .500, did you have a shot at the playoffs? It is not mandatory. This is the NBA, in which all 16 teams that scored at least 500 goals last year contested the playoffs and the 14 that scored less than 500 goals missed the playoffs. I don’t understand how it makes the playoffs more interesting or exciting. If you are the Diamondbacks who won 85 games last year, what is your incentive to spend more and win three more games so that you … will still be second in the division, but from seventh to sixth in NL seeding can jump? This puts the second best team in each league (in the AL last season that would be the 103 Yankees) in a similar situation to the top wild card (the 97 A), with the only advantage that the Yankees have to choose Which inferior wild card team they would try to win two out of three games.

In addition, this proposal would reduce both the trading period and the off-season. If a team is around 500 on the trade date, why should they sell their upcoming free agents if they feel they can win five or six in a row and win the playoffs third or fourth (if only that Feel like typing this)? ridiculous) wild card? With 14 teams in the playoffs, about 20 teams can become theoretical “competitors” that turn about four to eight sellers into teams with pat status, which means that there is less movement overall in the retail market. And if the same team wins the third or fourth wild card with 84 wins regardless of what happens in the postseason and a $ 100 million paycheck, it drives them to spend $ 120 million, maybe maybe 89 Games and win the second wild card? In the postseason they still play on the street. They are still selected by a division winner. They just spent more money to get a little better if they could have just kept their previous spending level and finished in a similar position.

Is that actually a good thing? Less exercise and excitement around the trade date and out of season – two areas where other sports (especially the NBA) are successful? Turning the trading period into bankruptcy and the off-season into a slog would do nothing other than divert attention from the sport that does the whole purpose of “WOOOO EXPANDED PLAYOFFS !!!”

The general argument is that more games = more excitement = more money = more attention = more fans and that in turn will inspire the teams to do better. In reality, watering down the product will make fans less concerned with the regular season, plant teams on the fence, and turn the sport into a race for 500 for the league’s middle class. It’s not good for anyone, even if baseball is ahead of reporters across the country.

