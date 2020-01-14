advertisement

The retirement of Anthony Rendon from MVP caliber 3 is a major blow to the Nationals, as would be the case for any club out there. However, the defending World Series Champs front office has not rested on its laurels, especially since the calendar has been changed to 2020. The next three players, all inked up in the past 10 days, will no doubt play a role in the national team. Dare to run the title again and then affect fantasy rosters.

Starlin Castro (2B / 3B – WHAT)

Aside from the short break Trea Turner is locked in, the Nationals will play in the infield mix-and-match, with Castro being a significant part of a group of veterans who share the tasks in the three other infields spots. He spent time between the second and third bases for the Marlins in 2019, and that shouldn’t change this year in DC.

At the beginning of his 11th MLB season, Castro always seems to be there, but only turns 30 shortly before the opening day. He didn’t seem to age as much in Miami last season, especially in the second half when he hit 16 Homer while hitting north of 0.300 and shooting better than 0.550 after the break. Castro also had personal highs in the hit rate (41.9%), draw rate (44.0%) and flyball rate (33.0%), while the sixth consecutive stroke was between 0.265 and 0.300.

With a much better line-up, Castro could become a solid, valuable fantasy draft day if he had enough options throughout the season. More than 20 home runs with a solid batting average and the possibility of more than 70 in both runs and RBI make Castro a nice option for the late round.

Asdrubal Cabrera (2B / 3B – WHAT)

For the second time in his career as a journeyman, Cabrera joined the Nationals in the off-season. The first came from retailers in 2014. Cabrera signed a free agent deal last summer after it was released by the Rangers in early August. Suffice it to say that the switch worked when the 34-year-old switch hitter put in a .323 / .404 / .565 slash line with 17 extra-base hits and 40 RBI in 38 games on the track.

After this production and with its ability to manage every point in the infield, reunification with Cabrera undoubtedly made sense for both sides of this agreement. It is not reasonable to expect performance similar to that of Cabrera above for an entire season, but he is obviously still able to provide constant statistics. Like Castro, Cabrera is a proven veteran who offers a variety of uses as a replacement for fantasy rosters.

Cabrera’s ability to handle the racket from both sides will save him a lot of time in the lineup, but with all the options now vying for season in Washington, including off-season hero Howie Kendrick, who also resigned this off-season war – Bats are critical to the survivability of all the players mentioned in this article. If there is one exception, it is the next on the list because its ability to top up certain statistics even on limited occasions makes it quite interesting.

Eric Thames (1B / OF – WHAT)

Thames is perhaps the most notable addition to the Nationals as it is a fantasy league just because it is in the energy department. He shot 25 baseball balls into the seats over 459 record appearances in 2019 for the Brewers, and has recorded a combined .263 ISO, an elite brand, in Milwaukee for the past three years.

Thames will not offer much average knowledge and will likely descend if the Nationals encounter a left-hander. This pull roller makes it a much better option in Roto leagues than head-to-head formats. His preference for the long ball, which he has hit every 17.9 times in the box since 2017, gives it a definite appeal for the late round. Take a look at the .877 OPS and 47 extra-base hits he made for the right players last season, and you can easily see the reasons for playing matchups with Thames throughout the fantasy campaign ,

In addition, Thames draws many hikes, which gives him added value in leagues where the base percentage is used in contrast to or in addition to the stroke average. In 2019, he was able to record solid .346 OBP while only hitting .247. Like his new teammates, Thames offers a certain versatility in terms of positions, since he should be considered for most fantasy services both on the first basis and in the field.

