advertisement

The team also lost several draft picks.

From ABC News – Major League Baseball imposed severe penalties on Houston Astros on Monday for stealing signs from the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2017 World Series.

Jeff Luhnow, General Manager of Houston, and A.J. Both were suspended for a year. The MLB’s decision also forces Astros to discard its first and second round designs in the 2020 and 2021 MLB designs, the league announced on Monday.

advertisement

“I think the behavior of the Astros and its senior baseball managers deserves a significant discipline. I base this finding on the fact that the club’s senior baseball managers were specifically advised in September 2017 that I would be held accountable for violating our sign theft policy and that they have not taken any action to ensure that the club’s players and staff adhered to these guidelines during the 2017 postseason and 2018 regular season, ”said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement on Monday. “The behavior described here has prompted fans, players, executives from other MLB clubs and media representatives to ask questions about the integrity of the games in which the Astros participated. And while it’s impossible to determine whether the behavior actually affected the results on the field, the perception of some of them can do significant damage to the game. “

This is an evolving story. Please try again later.

advertisement