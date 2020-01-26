advertisement

One aspect of baseball that is unique compared to other sports is the lack of common dimensions between the stadiums. The differences in the dimensions of the baseball stadium affect the game of the park, but also other factors such as the temperature for the location of the baseball stadium – for stadiums that have no roof anyway -, the proximity to water and the height above sea level this affects the way a park plays. The result is some baseball stadiums that play neutrally, but many others that prefer either pitchers or bats. In addition, some baseball stadiums make it easier to hit Homer than others.

Our MLB Park Factors page shows parking factors for runs, homers, singles, doubles and triple in a three-year average. You can also switch between the overall game of the baseball stadium and the division for left and right-handed players. Below I’m going to introduce a new baseball stadium where we don’t have any parking factors yet, two baseball stadiums that have had their dimensions changed before the 2020 season, and some of the notable baseball stadiums that are hitter-friendly, pitcher-friendly, and homer-friendly, and homer-suppressing parks.

New baseball field

Globe Life Field (Rangers)

One of the most offensive parks will no longer host MLB games when the Rangers move from Globe Life Park in Arlington to their new home, Globe Life Field. Evan Grant from Dallas News wrote about the new park in early December. Until the games are actually played there, we won’t know exactly how the park will play, but the Rangers executive vice president of business operations was quoted in Grant’s post as saying, “We believe the park will play fairly.” The park will have a retractable roof, so it is possible, if not likely, that the park will play differently depending on whether it is open or closed. What is certain, however, is that fans are not exposed to the extremely hot conditions that have helped the ball advance in the Rangers’ previous home. Simply put, during the hottest summer days, the roof can be expected to be closed to regulate the temperature and make it easier for fans to watch a game. Until we have game data, Globe Life Field is treated as a neutral venue, which is probably the smartest move.

Baseball stadium renovations

Marlins Park (Marlins)

Marlins Park is listed in some of the tables below, but I won’t go into those sections as the MLB’s second most difficult park, where you can score and beat Homer, is currently being changed. Zach Spedden from Ballpark Digest wrote about the marlins switching from grass to artificial turf this year, and changes to the outfield fences and dimensions. Wells Dusenbury of Sun Sentinel in South Florida also wrote about the changes to Marlins Park, noting in particular the changes in distance and height on the outer field walls. As the fences are retracted and the height reduced in certain areas of the outer field walls, the park will almost certainly reduce the number of homers less than has traditionally been the case. Marlins Park could also have less runscoring than in the past. Daily players should store these changes in their storage databases and consider whether there may be more crimes occurring in Marlins Park. In addition, players in leagues that play for one season may want to penalize fewer rackets at design time while not wanting to burden the Miami Pitchers with their home advantages as usual.

Oracle Park (Giants)

Only one park suppressed runs and Homer more than Marlins Park, and that’s Oracle Park in San Francisco. Again, changes are being made to the dimensions that should affect the way the park plays. The giants move their bullpens from the lazy territory behind the midfield wall. Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com wrote about the movement of the bullpens and what this will mean for the dimensions in the left, middle and right midfield. Ballpark Digest’s Kevin Reichard also wrote about the changes and conveniently provided a section comparing the old dimensions with the upcoming new dimensions of the outfield. The toughest park in MLB is not expected to run and Homer will suddenly become a launch pad, but it will almost certainly be more hitter-friendly than before. However, climbing from the basement to slightly pitcher-friendly and Homer-suppressing measures would change drastically. Approach Oracle Park, Giants players, and visitors in the same manner that I suggested in the section above with Miami players and visitors at Marlins Park.

Run amplifying parks (5% or more boost for run scoring)

Park (team)

Parking factor (1,000 neutral)

Coors Field (Rockies)

1,348

National Park (nationals)

1,096

Comerica Park (Tiger)

1,085

Chase Field (Diamondbacks)

1,082

Great American Ball Park (Red)

1,059

Fenway Park (Red Sox)

1,057

Citizens Bank Park (Phillies)

1,055

No wonder Coors Field is by far the leader at MLB baseball stadiums. It is somewhat surprising that this is the only park that increases the runscoring rate by more than 10%. In fact, this limit is exceeded by a neutral runscoring environment by 34.8%. Nationals Park is a distant second encounter that scores 9.6%. Comerica Park and Chase Field are the only other parks in which the rating was increased by more than 8%, even if the humidor was reduced somewhat.

Run-suppressing parks (5% or more less runscoring)

Park (team)

Parking factor (1,000 neutral)

Oracle Park (Giants)

0,878

Marlins Park (Marlins)

0.896

PETCO Park (Padres)

0.900

Busch Stadium (Cardinals)

0.911

Tropicana Field (rays)

0.916

T-Mobile Park (Mariners)

0926

PNC Park (pirates)

0.948

The two most difficult places to score are park changes, discussed above. This makes PETCO Park the third most difficult place to score a goal, and the hit rate drops by 10%. Tropicana Field, T-Mobile Park and PNC Park complete the other parks, which reduce the score by more than 5%.

Homer Enhancing Parks (10% or more boost for Homer)

Park (team)

Parking factor (1,000 neutral)

Citizens Bank Park (Phillies)

1,252

Coors Field (Rockies)

1,251

Oriole Park at Camden Yard (Orioles)

1,223

Great American Ball Park (Red)

1,186

National Park (nationals)

1,158

Guaranteed rate field (White Sox)

1,136

Minute Maid Park (Astros)

1,113

Rogers Center (Blue Jays)

1,113

Coors Field is not only the hottest-friendly park in MLB, but also the third-most friendly. Coors Field is also a leader in left-handed park factor for Homer at 1.312, followed by Progressive Field (Indian) at 1.262, Oriole Park at 1.222 at Camden Yards, Citizens Bank Park at 1.184 and Rogers Center rounding out the top five at 1.163 ,

Citizens Bank Park, the leading parking factor for Homer, is also a leader in the right-handed parking factor for Homer with a value of 1.261. The top 5 parks for right-handed parking factors for Homer, like those for left-handed people, are filled with venues listed in the table above. Oriole Park in Camden Yards (1,253), Coors Field (1,233), Nationals Park (1,171) and Great American Ball Park (1,162) rank second to fifth in the right-handed park factor for Homer.

Homer-suppressing parks (10% or more discount for Homer)

Park (team)

Parking factor (1,000 neutral)

Oracle Park (Giants)

0.683

Marlins Park (Marlins)

0.779

Kauffman Stadium (Royals)

0.808

Busch Stadium (Cardinals)

0.849

PETCO Park (Padres)

0,864

PNC Park (pirates)

0.873

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (A’s)

0.888

Fenway Park (Red Sox)

0,893

Tropicana Field (rays)

0.896

Oracle Park and Marlins Park were the only two venues where Homer was under 20% pressure. However, this should change with the renovation work mentioned above. The Kauffman Stadium is the closest park to hit Homer the hardest and is a considerable distance from the Busch Stadium, making Homer 4.1% more oppressive than the home of the Red Birds. With Homer suppression, the remaining teams in the table narrow it a bit.

Interestingly, all six of the baseball stadiums in this table push Homer’s left-handers. They also represent nine of the ten parks that Homer suppresses for lefties. T-Mobile Park (Mariners) is the only other park that suppresses Homer for left-handers with a left-hander parking factor for Homer of 0.934.

All of these parks also reduce things compared to a neutral venue for right-handers. There are four other parks that put right-handed people under pressure. SunTrust Park (Braves) has a right handed parking factor for Homer of 0.917, a T-Mobile Park of 0.962, a Target Field (Twins) of 0.964 and an Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Angels) of 0.974.

